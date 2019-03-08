Brilliant Henley shock Borough, Leiston hit eight and joy for Cornard Mike Bacon

Suffolk Senior Cup reviews PA Wire/PA Images

Suffolk Senior Cup first round reports

Henley 4 Haverhill Borough 3

A terrific team performance saw Henley come from 1-3 down to triumph 4-3 over Thurlow Nunn League Haverhill Borough and progress to the next round of the Suffolk Senior Cup,

The visitors took a lead after only eight minutes, capitalising on a misplaced pass, Thurlborn sweeping home from close range.

On 26 minutes it was 1-1, a period of Henley dominance culminating in a worldie from Storey who smashed in a 20 yard volley from a tight angle. This sparked Haverhill into action, an error at the back gifting them possession and although Jones stopped the first effort, he was powerless as Harris made it 1-2 from close range.

Within 2 minutes it was 1-3 Rigby beating the offside trap and rifling home a fine finish.

Henley didn't lay down though, pulling one back just before the break when White's precise ball set Cowen through one on one, he beat his man and finished low into the corner.

Henley dominated the second half, the addition of Golding off the bench simply too much for the visitors to handle.

The equaliser came after 62 minutes, a Bruce freekick from wide left, bravely headed home by Story at the back post for 3-3. The winner followed on 72 minutes, Golding's cross met by Caraccio, headed goalward by Cowan and pushed onto the bar, again Cowan headed, again pushed onto the bar, before Caraccio launched himself at thigh height through a crowd of players to head home from a foot out for 4-3.

Leiston Res 8 Bramford Utd 1

Harrison Bacon netted four as Leiston Reserves eased into the last 16 of the Suffolk Senior Cup.

Bacon had netted his hat-trick in the first 30 minutes, Jourdan Kiwomya (2) and Sebastia Pons Llado (2) were the other scorers.

Bramford almost took the lead after just 30 seconds and caused Leiston a few problems early on but the home side took the lead in the 10th minute when Kiwomya rounded Bramford keeper Justin Hembury to score into an empty net.

Bacon added a second before the same player showed some good individual skill to strike into Hembury's bottom left-hand corner. Kiwomya netted a penalty just past the half hour mark and Bacon scored his hat-trick with a header from close range to make it five.

Just three minutes after the break, Bacon netted his fourth with a tidy finish before both him and Kiwomya were subbed. Pons Llado scored Leiston's seventh goal and eighth as Bramford never threw the towel in.

Bourne Vale 5 Benhall 2

Bourne Vale advanced into the Second Round of the Suffolk Senior Cup after defeating fellow SIL Senior side Benhall St Mary 5-2.

One-nil up at the break, courtesy of Shane Fox's far-post header, the defining moments of this game came 15 minutes into the second period when a debatable penalty, that led to a sin bin, was awarded to the hosts.

Experienced Bourne Vale took full advantage on both accounts - Luke Dunn netting the resulting penalty and the unmarked Fox scoring from a corner while Benhall defended with a man down.

Below-par Benhall reduced the arrears when Chris Sillett smashed home a spot-kick of their own following a foul on Seb Miller, but Bourne Vale reinstalled their three-goal advantage when a defensive mix-up allowed Tye Webb a tap in.

Webb scored his second with a scrambled finish to make it 5-1, before Benhall replied straight from kick-off as Ryan Everington's direct run and shot resulted in an unfortunate own goal.

Capel Plough 0 Cornard 3

Two goals towards the end of the first half put the visitors in control after both sides had produced chances with little to choose between the sides.

The first chance went to the home team with Smith seeing his free-kick saved by Askew while at the other end Morgan did well beating two players with his shot being deflected for a corner before Scoots twice went close with headers.

Morrison fired a free-kick over the bar before the visitors went in front after 35 minutes when the lively Scoots beat the offside trap and slotted past Tynan.

Cornard went two up three minutes later when Vallentyne shot home from 20 yards after a corner had been half cleared by the home defence.

The game was as good as over just after the restart when Geen turned sharply in the area and shot into the corner for a well taken goal.

Cops 5 Beccles 2

A brace for Josh Smith was the highlight of Cops 5-2 win over Beccles Town in the Suffolk FA Senior Cup.

There was only five minutes on the clock when Smith struck home a half volley from Jordan Godbold's cross. The same duo nearly repeated the move but Smith just couldn't reach the ball. However, the visitors were soon back in the game when Luke Bailey latched onto a loose ball to fire home.

Seth Duzgun's long ball was taken down well by Godbold who lobbed the keeper to make it 2-1 to Cops. Duzgun then played in Lee Willcox who fired home a fine drive to increase the lead. Beccles reduced the arrears when Bailey's cross speared over John Houchill and found the net which made it 5 goals in the opening 25 minutes.

King then set up Godbold but the striker poked his shot wide. Beccles responded through shots from John Riches and Billy Shaw but Lewis Owen was on hand to clear the danger.

Josh Smith made it 4-2 when he was allowed room to approach the visitor's rear guard to score a breathtaking goal from distance.

After the break the game was a scrappy affair, not helped by the arid conditions.

Beccles had the first real chance but the ball flew across the face of the goal to safety. Cops increased their lead when Ross Turner found Joe Francis; Francis sliced through the Beccles defence aided by a one two with King and fired home the decider.

Other results: AFC Sudbury Res 4 Felixstowe & Walton REs 2; Needham Mkt Res 5 Leiston St Margarets 0; Ipswich Town U18s 1 Bildeston 0; Bungay 0 Fram 3, Westerfield 4 Trimley RD 1; Achilles 0 Lakenheath 2; Debenham 0 Brantham Res 0, Debenham win on pens; Cranes 2 East Bergholt 0; Old Newton 3 Waveney 1; Ips Wands 2 Claydon 1.