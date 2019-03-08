E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'Bring it on' - Lambert's message to MK Dons ahead of tonight's clash

PUBLISHED: 06:00 17 September 2019

Town manager Paul Lambert takes a drink. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Town manager Paul Lambert takes a drink. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

'Bring it on'.

Jon Nolan returns to action as a substitute for Kayden Jackson against Shrewsbury. Photo: Steve WallerJon Nolan returns to action as a substitute for Kayden Jackson against Shrewsbury. Photo: Steve Waller

That's Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert's message for MK Dons ahead of tonight's League One clash at Stadium MK.

The Blues extended their unbeaten start to the campaign to seven matches with a goalless home draw against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, a result that has them second in the table with a game in hand.

MK Dons have lofty ambitions themselves though, chairman Pete Winkleman having made it clear he wants the club to climb back in the Championship following last season's instant promotion from League Two.

MORE: Spurs loanee Georgiou itching to make his full Town debut

Anthony Georgiou has made four sub appearances for Town. Photo: Steve WallerAnthony Georgiou has made four sub appearances for Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Paul Tisdale's men endured a sticky start to the season, but come into this game off the back of three straight wins - the last of which was an impressive 3-0 victory at Blackpool.

Asked who he saw as being Town's biggest promotion rivals, Lambert replied: "It's really difficult to call that because we've not even played 10 games yet. There's miles to go yet, absolute country miles. The pitches will get bad, the weather will get bad, there are so many factors.

"What I'm pleased about is we're still unbeaten. We're a big target because of the size of the club. That's great. Bring it on. We look forward to every team that tries to take us."

MORE: Stuart Watson's Sunday Verdict: Two points from the next two games? No thanks

Will Keane came on as a substitute for Kayden Jackson in Saturday's 0-0 home draw with Doncaster. Photo: Steve WallerWill Keane came on as a substitute for Kayden Jackson in Saturday's 0-0 home draw with Doncaster. Photo: Steve Waller

Lambert has rotated his squad so far this season and could do so again tonight, with a trip to Gillingham coming up on Saturday. The likes of Jon Nolan, Anthony Georgiou and Will Keane are all options for change.

"Nolo is just about there having come off the bench a few times (following a calf injury sustained in March)," said Lambert. "The lad can play, he's got a goal in him, so it's good to have him back. Will (back after a hamstring injury sustained in April) might need a bit longer to get up to speed.

"I'll pick a team that I think can go and win. Every team is hard, but we go there with confidence and will try to win.

MORE: North Stander: Kenlock concern, Judge dilemma and a Town captain in the making

"I don't worry about anything else other than what we do. We're the main focus. If we do what we can do then hopefully we'll come away with a win."

Town have conceded just four goals in their opening league seven games - you have to go back more than 30 years to find the last time that happened.

And they've kept three successive clean sheets in the league - something that hasn't happened since March/April 2013.

"Defending is the cornerstone of everything that you try to achieve," said Lambert. "If you are strong defensively then you've always got a chance up the other end."

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

North Stander: Kenlock concern, Judge dilemma and a Town captain in the making

Alan Judge and Cole Skuse discuss options ahead of a first half Town corner. Picture: Steve Waller

Person dies after being hit by train near Stowmarket

Some Greater Anglia services between Ipswich and London Liverpool Street have been cancelled as a result of someone being hit by a train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

North Stander: Kenlock concern, Judge dilemma and a Town captain in the making

Alan Judge and Cole Skuse discuss options ahead of a first half Town corner. Picture: Steve Waller

Person dies after being hit by train near Stowmarket

Some Greater Anglia services between Ipswich and London Liverpool Street have been cancelled as a result of someone being hit by a train Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Revealed: The patient ratings of every doctor’s surgery in Suffolk

GP's across Suffolk have been highly rated by its patients in the annual GP Patient Survey for 2019. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS FOTOLIA

Tuesday’s breaking news as it happens

All of today's breaking travel crime and weather news. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

‘Bring it on’ – Lambert’s message to MK Dons ahead of tonight’s clash

Town manager Paul Lambert takes a drink. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Community reacts to naming of two Newmarket crash victims

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich’s largest B&M to open its doors on Saturday

New B&M Warren Heath Photo: Paul Geater
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists