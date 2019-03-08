Matchday Live: Lambert’s Blues look to back up West Brom draw at Bristol City

Ipswich Town take on Bristol City this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER Archant

Ipswich Town are in action at Bristol City this evening (kick-off 7.45pm).

The Blues drew 1-1 with West Brom on Saturday following a good performance against a side hunting promotion.

Bristol City went on a 15-game unbeaten run after beating Ipswich at Portman Road in November, a run including nine straight wins, but they are now winless in five matches.

“We go to try and win,” manager Paul Lambert said. “We don’t sit back, we’ll go and play the way we can and we go and try and win the game.

“If we win that, it’s not over. Until somebody says it’s mathematically over, it’s never over, you have to keep going and, as I said before, we don’t look like a team at the bottom of the table.”

Assistant manager Stuart Taylor said: “There’s a few little knocks but with three games in the space of a week there will possibly be a couple of changes just to freshen things up. There’s no concerns and there’s nobody we’re overly worried about.”