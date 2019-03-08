Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Matchday Live: Lambert’s Blues look to back up West Brom draw at Bristol City

PUBLISHED: 17:44 11 March 2019

Ipswich Town take on Bristol City this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town take on Bristol City this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Archant

Ipswich Town are in action at Bristol City this evening (kick-off 7.45pm).

The Blues drew 1-1 with West Brom on Saturday following a good performance against a side hunting promotion.

Bristol City went on a 15-game unbeaten run after beating Ipswich at Portman Road in November, a run including nine straight wins, but they are now winless in five matches.

“We go to try and win,” manager Paul Lambert said. “We don’t sit back, we’ll go and play the way we can and we go and try and win the game.

“If we win that, it’s not over. Until somebody says it’s mathematically over, it’s never over, you have to keep going and, as I said before, we don’t look like a team at the bottom of the table.”

Assistant manager Stuart Taylor said: “There’s a few little knocks but with three games in the space of a week there will possibly be a couple of changes just to freshen things up. There’s no concerns and there’s nobody we’re overly worried about.”

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Milk van crashes in west Suffolk spilling milk and glass across road and leaving driver with leg injuries

A man has suffered potentialy life-changing injuries in a crash on the A1092 near Clare Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Most Read

Storm Gareth: High winds to whip Suffolk today

High winds are expected in Suffolk today, with Southwold, pictured, likely to be battered by waves Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Teen arrested after huge drugs stash found during stop and search

A large stash of drugs and money was discovered in a vehicle in Earls Colne Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Milk van crashes in west Suffolk spilling milk and glass across road and leaving driver with leg injuries

A man has suffered potentialy life-changing injuries in a crash on the A1092 near Clare Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Could acupuncture really help you get preganant like Meghan Markle?

Ben Hymas of Hadleigh Acuwellness is offering acupuncture to help couples with fertility Picture: Archant

UK’s economic health in spotlight as chancellor gives budget update amid Brexit chaos

Chancellor Philip Hammond Picture: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about new Art Eat festival in Ipswich

Zoe Power will be one of the artists producing a street art mural on Ipswich Waterfront in collaboration with local residents as part of Art Eat festival in September. Picture: ZOE POWER

Leiston on course to make history but Ipswich Town U18s stand in their way

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley Photo: PAUL VOLLER

OFF! Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final falls victim to the weather

Off tonight
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists