Opinion

Ratings: Player grades as Town’s young guns get a chance to impress

Myles Kenlock celebrates Ipswich's equaliser during the second half at Bristol City Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

ANdy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City.

Josh Emmanuel in the thick of the action at Bristol City Picture Pagepix Josh Emmanuel in the thick of the action at Bristol City Picture Pagepix

Rating scale: 10 – world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 – good; 6 – decent; 5 – average; 4 – below average; 3 – poor; 2 – very poor; 1 – awful

Bartosz Bialkowski

Made a smart save from Andi Weimann early on and there was little he could do about Webster’s goal. That was Bristol City’s only shot on target, with Bialkowski otherwise having a quiet evening. 6

Josh Emmanuel

In for his first Ipswich appearance since May 2017. Skipped past his man early, continued to get forward and looked to overlap when the ball was moved wide to Gwion Edwards before seeing his involvement wane towards the end of the first-half as the Blues were pushed back. Had a few moments when concentration is an issue and there were a few errors but overall it was a good display. Made one superb block at the end. 7

Luke Chambers

Dug out an early cross excellently at a time when the Blues had to defend following their own fast start. Was in a physical battle with Diedhiou throughout – a battle you would have to say he just about had the better of despite the City striker having some threatening moments. A few wayward, long passes. 7

Toto Nsiala

Made a couple of good, early, headed clearances to dig Ipswich out of trouble but had his hands full with Diedhiou. Webster crept in behind him for the opening goal as the former Ipswich man turned home. Some nervy moments but some others when he did well to clear. 7

Myles Kenlock

Was busy throughout as the bulk of the Bristol City pressure came down his left flank. Right-back Jack Hunt pushed forward regularly and, with Alan Judge offering little cover, he often had to cover two men. He had to stay on his toes and was turned on a few occasions but responded excellently as his driven cross forced Kelly to put through his own net. 7

Trevoh Chalobah

In in place of Cole Skuse and looked to play on the turn and drive the Blues forward early on. Broke forward on a few occasions and picked some nice passes and, while the Ipswich midfield were overrun at times, he kept playing, kept battling and ensured Ipswich had a platform to play from. 7

Jon Nolan

Looked a little tired after his exertions in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at West Brom but still saw plenty of the ball in the opening period. Kept possession extremely well and moved it to team-mates but maybe lacked the zip he displayed at the Hawthorns. Kept going before being replaced and superbly flicked the ball on to allow Kenlock to deliver the cross which led to the equaliser. 7

Kayden Jackson creates an early chance by putting the Bristol City keeper under pressure Picture Pagepix Kayden Jackson creates an early chance by putting the Bristol City keeper under pressure Picture Pagepix

Andre Dozzell

The homegrown youngster was in for just his second league start under Lambert and was full of running early on as he went in search of possession. Played some excellent, weighted balls in behind for Jackson and Edwards. Booked for a foul on Eliasson as he grabbed the winger’s shoulders, having done the same on Hunt earlier but escaping a booking, and was perhaps a little lucky to have stayed on the field. He showed what he’s all about in flashes. 7

Alan Judge

The Irishman made Ipswich tick during an opening 15-minute period in which they truly dominated. Judge was always available to his team-mates and popped up all over the pitch throughout but tired a little before being replaced with 15 minutes to go. It’s been said so many times, but the Blues need to do all they can to keep him here next season. 7

Alan Judge battles at Bristol City Picture Pagepix Alan Judge battles at Bristol City Picture Pagepix

Gwion Edwards

Another decent display from the Welshman. Had one shot saved early on as he looked to run at Kelly when possible. Linked up well with Emmanuel when the young defender was able to get up to join in the attack. 6

Kayden Jackson

This was the former Accrington man’s first start of 2019 and just his 10th in the league since moving to Portman Road in the summer. He almost forced an early opening by charging down debut-making goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic and was unlucky to see the ball squirm away from him. Was slipped in behind on a few occasions as his pace caused trouble but could perhaps have used a little more support. 7

Gwion Edwards fires a second half chance saved by the keeper Picture Pagepix Gwion Edwards fires a second half chance saved by the keeper Picture Pagepix

Cole Skuse (for Nolan, 75)

Given a good reception by both sets of fans as he came on against the club he served so well earlier in his career. Made one excellent tackle at the back. 6

Idris El Mizouni (for Judge, 75)

On for his Ipswich Town debut and certainly didn’t look out of place. Had some neat touches and contributed up and down the pitch. 7

Kayden Jackson again putting the Bristol City keeper under pressure Picture Pagepix Kayden Jackson again putting the Bristol City keeper under pressure Picture Pagepix

Teddy Bishop (for Dozzell, 85)

Rested this evening after such a good display at the weekend but brought on to try and stretch the hosts in the final few minutes. Did so well, as he drove into the box late. 6