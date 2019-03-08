Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Szmodics' 16-year stay at Colchester United is finally over

PUBLISHED: 10:01 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 27 June 2019

Sammie Szmodics signs off his Colchester United career by scoring twice on the final day of last season, at Lincoln. Picture: PAGEPIX

Sammie Szmodics signs off his Colchester United career by scoring twice on the final day of last season, at Lincoln. Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Sammie Szmodics' long 16-year association with his boyhood club, Colchester United, is finally over.

Sammie Szmodics, pictured on his Colchester United debut at Bristol City, back in September, 2013. Ironically, he is set to sign for the Robins. Picture: PAGEPIXSammie Szmodics, pictured on his Colchester United debut at Bristol City, back in September, 2013. Ironically, he is set to sign for the Robins. Picture: PAGEPIX

Szmodics is on the verge of signing for Bristol City, so ending an era which began with the attacking midfielder playing youth football for his beloved U's from the age of seven.

In fact, many young U's supporters will not yet have known a time when Szmodics was not a member of the Colchester United squad!

Still aged only 23 - he celebrates his 24th birthday in September - Szmodics is the shining light of the Essex club's successful Academy, but he is now destined to play on the Championship stage with Bristol City.

The Robins are reported to have fended off late opposition from Championship rivals Leeds United, plus earlier interest from the likes of Hull City and Derby County, to land Szmodics for a fee believed to be around £750,000.

A familiar sight: Sammie Szmodics jumps for joy after scoring on home turf for Colchester United, this one against Notts County. Picture: STEVE WALLERA familiar sight: Sammie Szmodics jumps for joy after scoring on home turf for Colchester United, this one against Notts County. Picture: STEVE WALLER

You may also want to watch:

That's a little down on the alleged £1m bid made by Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth during the January transfer window at the start of 2018.

Szmodics was tellingly not at Florence Park, Colchester United's Tiptree-based training ground, when pre-season training started yesterday.

Instead, it is expected that he will be putting pen to paper on a contract with ambitious Bristol City, managed by Lee Johnson.

Colchester-born Szmodics, despite two long-term injuries (ankle problems and then a broken leg) which decimated his 2015-16 and 2016-17 campaigns, still managed to rattle up 162 first team appearances for the U's (142 in the league), scoring 38 goals (35 in the league), most of them in the No. 10 attacking midfield role.

Ironically, he made his professional debut at his new club Bristol City, as a substitute for Craig Eastmond in a 1-1 draw at Ashton Gate in September, 2013, just four days after celebrating his 18th birthday.

And his last contribution to the U's was scoring twice in the 3-0 win at champions Lincoln City at the end of last season, which so nearly guided John McGreal's men into the League Two play-offs.

Meanwhile, the U's have signed left-footed winger Luke Gambin to the club, as he arrives from Luton Town. The 26-year-old started his career at Barnet.

Most Read

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Ipswich Town pull the plug on Bialkowski switch to Millwall following medical disagreement

Bartosz Bialkowski has spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Bialkowski returns for pre-season with Town as move to Millwall remains under negotiation

Bartosz Bialkowski spent five seasons at Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Bin collection days to change across parts of Suffolk

Rubbish collection days are set to change in Babergh and Mid Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Plane forced to land at Stansted after bomb threat

A plane has been forced to land at Stansted Airport after a reported bomb threat. Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

Could the biggest solar farm in the country be coming to west Suffolk?

Toggam Solar Farm in Lakenheath. Plans for a new project in west Suffolk and Cambridgeshire have been revealed Picture: ARCHANT

Increased flying activity as Apache helicopters start training exercise

Neighbours of RAF Honington have been informed that Apache helicopters are training in the area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Greene King adapts to changing customer habits with ‘wellbeing’ a key concern among millennials

Nick Mackenzie, chief executive of Greene King Picture: ADAM SMYTH

Disabled woman’s anger as guide dog attacked in Holywells Park

Labour councillor Kathryn Bole with her assistance dog Rex, who was attacked by an Alsatian in Holywells Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists