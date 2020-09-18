‘We want to dominate the ball’ - Rovers boss Garner planning to right wrongs against Town

Bristol Rovers' manager Ben Garner wants his side to right the wrongs of the Carabao Cup defeat to Ipswich Town when the sides meet again this weekend PA Wire/PA Images

Bristol Rovers boss Ben Garner has called for his side to put right the wrongs of their 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Ipswich Town when the teams clash again in League One tomorrow (3pm).

Town manager Paul Lambert and Bristol Rovers manager Ben Garner after the final whistle of Town's 3-0 win two weeks ago. Picture: STEVE WALLER Town manager Paul Lambert and Bristol Rovers manager Ben Garner after the final whistle of Town's 3-0 win two weeks ago. Picture: STEVE WALLER

The Gas were impressively brushed aside by Town at Portman Road in the first round of the cup two weeks ago, Freddie Sears scoring a brace and skipper Luke Chambers ramming home a header from a corner.

And Garner insists his team simply have to learn from their mistakes, rather than worry too much about the Blues, when the sides meet again in Bristol. Following the Town defeat, Rovers held promotion favourites Sunderland to a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light in their first league game.

“There weren’t too many surprises in what Ipswich did,” Garner said. “I just think they were good on the day but we didn’t do certain things we should have done.

“It was more a case of us reflecting, looking at ourselves and putting those things right.

“We probably need to combine the two performances (at Ipswich and Sunderland). Our last couple of pre-season games we were very good with the ball.

“The Ipswich game, our defensive structure and organisation wasn’t where it should be. It was very, very good at Sunderland, but we weren’t as good with the ball at Sunderland.

“It’s combining those two factors now. We need to be solid, we need to be resilient and organised, but we also want to try to dominate the ball more than we did last week and have more possession.

“We want a complete performance and we want that every game. If we can get a combination of the two performances we will be in a good place.”

Garner continued: “I don’t see too many changes in what Ipswich will do. They’re very comfortable in their own game, they’ve got a really good setup of their organisation, technically some really good players – particularly in central midfield.

“It’s more a case of us addressing what we need to do, making sure our house is in order rather than looking too much at them.

“A tough test, a very good team with a lot of experience in their squad. The majority of their squad have played in the Championship or even above.

“They have a really experienced manager in Paul Lambert and it was a tough game when we went to Ipswich recently, so we know what a good team they are and what depth they’ve got in their squad but we’re certainly looking to give a much better account of ourselves than we did when we went to Portman Road recently.

“We’re looking to put that result right this weekend. We know their strengths, we know what they’re very good at, but it’s up to us to impose ourselves on the game.”