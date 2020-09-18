Matchday Live: Lambert’s Blues look for quickfire double over Bristol Rovers in season’s first away game

Ipswich Town take on Bristol Rovers this afternoon. Picture: STEVE WALLER Archant

Ipswich Town are in League One action this afternoon as they visit Bristol Rovers (kick-off 3pm).

Today’s game will see the two sides meet for the second time this month, with Ipswich winning the first 3-0 at Portman Road to progress in the Carabao Cup.

“We certainly didn’t take them lightly before,” manager Paul Lambert said.

“They’re a good team, it’s a tough game. They’ve brought in a few players, good players, we know it’s a hard game. They’re a really good side who played some really good football themselves.”

Ipswich will be looking to back up their good start in League One, following their 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic on the opening day.

