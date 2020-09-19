Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-0 victory over Bristol Rovers

Gwion Edwards and Jon Nolan celebrate at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town beat Bristol Rovers 2-0 this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

In truth the big Czech keeper had very little to do in this game, other than fall on Brandon Hanlon’s tame shot, with his booming voice reminding his team-mates to ‘switch on’ whenever the opposition won the ball back on a regular basis. 5

Luke Chambers

This was another right-back outing for the skipper who, as in the first meeting between the two sides, had a comfortable day in a defensive sense as he dealt with the threat well. Going forward, he was a little more subdued than in that Carabao Cup clash, though much of Town’s attacking intent did come down his side. He scuffed one shot wide when he would have been dreaming of the net bulging. 7

Toto Nsiala

Another good outing from the centre-back, who is growing into his role in the Ipswich side this season and is clearly relishing the responsibility placed on him. There were a few loose passes and he doesn’t always look the most comfortable when playing from the back, but there were plenty of good moments too as he won a string of physical battles and positioned himself well. Another good display. 7

James Wilson

The Welshman was tested on a number occasions in the early minutes as the wind swirled, passing all of those tests well. He was solid throughout without needing to do anything spectacular. There’s the makings of a decent partnership with Nsiala there, meaning Woolfenden and then Chambers face a battle to return to the heart of defence. 7

Stephen Ward

We’ve quickly learnt that the Irishman is going to be the safest of safe pair of hands at left-back, with this performance another comfortable one. One nervy moment saw him lose Alfie Kilgour at the back post, with the Rovers man fortunately turning the ball wide, and he maybe didn’t get forward as often as he has done. 6

Andre Dozzell

The midfielder was always available in the pivot role in front of the Town defence, using the ball intelligently throughout and making space for himself to play with a good first touch time and time again. His problem solving ability was on display, too, as he overcame growing pressure as Rovers gave him more and more attention as the game went on. 7

Jon Nolan

Another goalscoring display from a midfielder who is looking more and more like the player we know he can be. He seemed to be in the right place at the right time to pick up a string of loose balls in this game and was always comfortable with it. He grew into the game in an attacking sense, culminating in his late goal which put the gloss on the win. 8

Teddy Bishop

The midfielder has impressed at the start of the season, with his desire to get on the ball and run adding a new dimension to the midfield. But he was extremely quiet in this game, with his involvement restricted to neat popped passes to team-mates in non-threatening areas before his departure. 5

Gwion Edwards scores Ipswich's opening goal at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd Gwion Edwards scores Ipswich's opening goal at Bristol Rovers. Picture Pagepix Ltd

Gwion Edwards

The Welshman was at the centre of most of Town’s good spells during the first half, showing early intent with two good runs and having opportunities to cross later in the half. His final ball was sadly lacking, though. He should have scored as he cut inside to shoot on the hour mark, but his effort was too close to the keeper. Another chance came as he was threaded through superbly, allowing him to round the keeper only to see his effort cleared off the line by Mark Little. Finished the game on the left side, where he looks more dangerous, and also pressured Ehmer into his own goal. A good display in which he could and should have netted at least once. 7

Freddie Sears

A mixed afternoon for the forward, with most of Town’s attacking threat coming down the other flank. He worked hard, did plenty of running and had threatening moments. Most notably he saw a free-kick pushed away before a shot through traffic was blocked just before he was replaced. 6

James Norwood

This was a first competitive start since February for the 30-year-old and there is certainly still an understandable element of rust there, given the length of time he’s been sidelined. Some of his hold-up play was decent, bringing others into the game with off-the-cuff touches, with his best chance coming when he headed a low Edwards cross wide from an offside position. His frustrations boiled over slightly before then, as he was booked for arguing a harsh (and quite possibly wrong) offside call. 6

Jack Lankester (for Sears, 63)

He may not have scored himself, but the young winger will be pleased with his impact having returned to action after the best part of 20 months without a competitive game. His cross for the own goal was as teasing and wicked as you would want it to be, while his popped pass for Nolan’s goal shouldn’t be underestimated either. 7

Oli Hawkins (for Norwood, 68)

The big frontman got the final 20 minutes here and had one decent headed chance which he ultimately put wide as he met Dozzell’s cross. 5

Flynn Downes (for Bishop, 68)

The midfielder added a little more bite and control to the midfield following his introduction from the bench and proved why he’s one of the best midfielders in this league, if not the best. The stage is set for a first start of the season when Rochdale visit next weekend. 6