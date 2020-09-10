Breaking

IT’S ON! British Speedway final green light + ticket news, Louis’ thoughts, riders taking part

The British speedway final at Foxhall Stadium, Ipswich IS going ahead later this month.

Witches promoter Chris Louis confirmed that this afternoon. However it will be with a reduced capacity of 1,000 people.

Government measures brought in on Wednesday has seen a review of pilot sports events - of which the British Final was one.

But after much consultation with local authorities, it’s all systems go. The meeting takes place on Saturday, September 26.

“We will have 1,000 fans there, but we’ve sold far more tickets than that,” said Witches promoter Chris Louis.

“It was unfortunate timing that tickets went on sale a day before the news we were going to be restricted.

“The first 1,000 people who ordered a ticket will be in, but after that everyone else who didn’t make it will receive a full refund. I just ask people give us a little time on that. We are sorry for their disappointment.

“But it’s going ahead, that’s the main thing and we are all excited for it to be doing so.”

Meanwhile, Witches skipper Danny King has thrown his hat into the ring and will be competing at his home circuit.

King, the 2016 champion, will be among the favourites for the title, although he remains rather cautious.

“Of course I’m going to be one of the favourites, it’s on my own home track,” King said.

“But, like so many of us, we haven’t turned a wheel all season. One or two riders have though and they will start more favourite because they have been on the bike.

“So, I feel under no pressure. It will be fun to race again. I haven’t had so long off the bike since I first started racing when I was 16. I’m 34 now!”

King, like so many other riders, has had to find alternative work this summer and he has been working for RJ Warren, a landscaping company and a business that has been a main sponsor of King’s for many years.

‘It’s been different doing other work. When people say you have had to get a full-time job, I remind them speedway is my full-time job - doing what I’m doing now isn’t my first ever job!”

King, along with Richard Lawson and Rory Schlein have already said they will be in a field that is set to be very competitive.

Robert Lambert and Dan Bewley, if they ride, will be among the favourites, as they have both been riding this summer. More riders will be announced in the coming weeks.