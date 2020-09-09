E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Foxhall’s British speedway final could be scrapped under new coronavirus rules

PUBLISHED: 15:04 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 09 September 2020

Ipswich's Danny King leads. He will be in the British Final at Ipswich later this month if it is on. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Witches fans and speedway fans in general face an anxious wait to see if the British Final is still going ahead at the Foxhall circuit on September 26.

The Government is set to announce a new set of restrictions this afternoon, that includes a ban on gatherings of more than six people in England on Monday in response to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

And sport pilot events in England scheduled for the rest of September, which includes the British Speedway final at Ipswich, look set to be halted as coronavirus restrictions are tightened nationwide.

Nothing as yet is confirmed but in a tweet British Speedway have said they are suspending the sale of tickets for now.

Other scheduled pilot events, aside from the speedway British Final, that are set to take place this September are a Women’s Super League football match between West Ham and Arsenal on Saturday, football’s non-league finals day on September 27, race meetings at Warwick and Newmarket on September 21 and 24 respectively, and a basketball exhibition match in Newcastle on September 18.

