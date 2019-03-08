Sunshine and Showers

Brown and El Mizouni score late on to salvage draw for Town U23s

PUBLISHED: 16:20 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 08 March 2019

Idris El Mizouni scored in this afternoon's late comeback draw at Barnsley. Photo: Ross Halls

Archant

Ipswich Town’s Under-23s scored two late goals to rescue a 2-2 draw at Barnsley this afternoon and extend their lead at the top of the table.

Gerard Nash and Chris Hogg’s young side trailed 2-0 at the break following goals from Tai-Reece Chisholm (9) and Jordan Barnett (43), but hit back in closing stages as Kai Brown (79) and Idris El Mizouni (82) netted.

The Young Blues are now eight points clear at the top of the Professional Development League Two South table with four games to play. They could seal top spot in a home game against Watford, at Playford Road, on Tuesday, March 19.

That would put them into a play-off semi-final with the team who finishes second in the North division.

