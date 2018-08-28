McGavin the latest youngster to pen professional deal with Ipswich Town

Brett McGavin has signed his first professional contract with Ipswich Town. Picture: ITFC Archant

Midfielder Brett McGavin has signed his first professional contract with Ipswich Town.

The 19-year-old, the son of former Colchester striker and ex Ipswich Town academy recruitment boss Steve McGavin, has put pen to paper on an 18-month deal at Portman Road, keeping him with Blues until the summer of 2020.

The club has the option to extend the deal a further 12 months.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have signed a pro contract,” McGavin told the club website.

“This season has been good for me and obviously things are going well for the U23s so I’m happy with the progress I’m making.

“I’d like to thank all of the coaches that have helped me along the way and of course my friends and family.”

McGavin is the latest Ipswich youngster to sign a new deal in recent weeks, following in the footsteps of Idris El Mizouni, Harry Wright, Ben Morris and Jack Lankester.

It’s understood Irish defender Corrie Ndaba has also been offered a professional deal.