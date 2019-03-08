Matchday Live: Time for the talking to stop as Town begin League One life at Burton

Ipswich Town begin their season against Burton Albion this afternoon. Archant

Ipswich Town are back in action this afternoon as they begin their League One season at Burton Albion. (kick-off 3pm).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town are playing their first season of third tier football since 1957 and will be looking to get off to a fast start against a side which finished ninth last season.

"You have to win, yes. You have to win games without a doubt," manager Paul Lambert said when asked about the need to build momentum. "The game's all about winning, you have to win.

"There's nothing better in your own career when you're able to look back and say, 'I won X, Y and Z'.

"And when you start to win it becomes a momentum thing. So, that's what we have to get."

You can follow the game live with us right here.