Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 23°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Matchday Live: Time for the talking to stop as Town begin League One life at Burton

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 August 2019

Ipswich Town begin their season against Burton Albion this afternoon.

Ipswich Town begin their season against Burton Albion this afternoon.

Archant

Ipswich Town are back in action this afternoon as they begin their League One season at Burton Albion. (kick-off 3pm).

Town are playing their first season of third tier football since 1957 and will be looking to get off to a fast start against a side which finished ninth last season.

"You have to win, yes. You have to win games without a doubt," manager Paul Lambert said when asked about the need to build momentum. "The game's all about winning, you have to win.

"There's nothing better in your own career when you're able to look back and say, 'I won X, Y and Z'.

"And when you start to win it becomes a momentum thing. So, that's what we have to get."

You can follow the game live with us right here.

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘I’m not happy with the situation... we can’t sit here and say what’s happening is right’ - Lambert on budget frustrations

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Most Read

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘I’m not happy with the situation... we can’t sit here and say what’s happening is right’ - Lambert on budget frustrations

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has discussed his transfer frustrations and relationship with owner Marcus Evans. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – the Suffolk acts supporting Ed Sheeran at his homecoming gigs

Ed asked BBC Introducing to nominate a trio of artists to open the first three nights at Chantry Park Picture: PA IMAGES

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

‘If he wants a quick fix I may as well just pack my bags... You need three or four transfer windows’ – Lambert reveals his strong words for Evans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has revealed just how straight talking he has been with owner Marcus Evans. Photos: Archant

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lane remains closed on A11 southbound following barrier crash

A car crashed through barriers of the A11 and onto the A14 Picture: MICHAEL DOWLING

Firefighters called to blaze at scrap metal site

Large plumes of black smoke have been ejected into the air Picture: NANCY HOWLETT

Grimwades work done – now tenant needed for Ipswich Cornhill site

Work to prepare the former Grimwades store for fitting out has now been completed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Matchday Live: Time for the talking to stop as Town begin League One life at Burton

Ipswich Town begin their season against Burton Albion this afternoon.

This family home with 7 acres and a swimming pool could be yours for £1.3 million

The Willows in Laxford. Picture: JACKSON-STOPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists