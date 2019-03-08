Opinion

Player ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in the 1-0 victory at Burton Albion

James Norwood celebrates at the final whistle after Ipswich Town's 1-0 win at Burton, on the first day of the season. Picture: PAGEPIX

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town's 1-0 opening day win at Burton Albion.

New signing James Wilson leaves the pitch after a knock at Burton Albion on his debut. Picture Pagepix New signing James Wilson leaves the pitch after a knock at Burton Albion on his debut. Picture Pagepix

Rating scale: 10 - world class display; 9- outstanding; 8- very good; 7 - good; 6 - decent; 5 - average; 4 - below average; 3 - poor; 2 - very poor; 1 - awful

Tomas Holy

An Ipswich Town debut for the big Czech goalkeeper who looked calm and composed throughout. As you would hope from a player standing 6ft 9inch he won high balls in the air, both catching and punching, but also got down low to stop a Brayford cross creeping in at his near post. He's also quick off his line to read danger. The real heart in mouth moment saw his sluggishness on the ball nearly punished as Boyce charged his kick down. Thankfully the rebound dropped wide. 7

Luke Garbutt celebrates Town's 1-0 win at Burton Abion, on the opening day of the season. Picture: PAGEPIX Luke Garbutt celebrates Town's 1-0 win at Burton Abion, on the opening day of the season. Picture: PAGEPIX

Janoi Donacien

Won the right-back slot in pre-season and deserved to start in an up-and-down game for the defender. He had some nervy moments early on and was caught out, while also doing well to win the ball back on occasions. Offered little going forward. 5

James Wilson

The debutant's first Ipswich appearance was ended by what looked to be an ankle injury, but before then he performed well enough. He's good on ball and played some confident passes. Does have concentration lapses with one letting Boyce in behind, which Woolfenden fortunately tidied up. Left the game early with cramp. 6

Stephen Quinn receives a red card against Ipswich. Picture Pagepix Stephen Quinn receives a red card against Ipswich. Picture Pagepix

Luke Woolfenden

This was a good performance from the academy youngster. He was calm on the ball and stepped out of defence well at times, as well as reading the game superbly and making key interceptions. He seemed vocal, before his big moment came in injury time as he cleared over his own bar with a Burton man waiting to tap the ball home. That won Ipswich the game and you would imagine the youngster will now partner Chambers against Sunderland. 8

Myles Kenlock

The most experienced of the back five and a good performance from the left-back. He read the game well today, making some good interceptions in vital moments and being aware of what's around him. Some sloppy passes in the second period annoyed Lambert but this was otherwise a good display. 7

Paul Lambert at The Pirelli Stadium. Picture Pagepix Paul Lambert at The Pirelli Stadium. Picture Pagepix

Cole Skuse

The skipper for the afternoon was calm and composed in midfield, as he always is. Kept things simple, calmed his team down and won the ball back well. Showed a good range of passing and had a shot deflected wide for a corner. 7

Flynn Downes

Man of the match. A week ago the youngster was sent off for a violent headbutt yet today he was the game's best player. He barely put a foot wrong, both with and without the ball, winning it back, using possession wisely and driving his team forward. Was involved in a few flashpoints but kept his temper in check. An excellent display. 9

James Norwood doesn't quite connect with a shot at The Pirelli Stadium. Picture Pagepix James Norwood doesn't quite connect with a shot at The Pirelli Stadium. Picture Pagepix

Luke Garbutt

The perfect start to his Ipswich Town career as his shot through traffic turned out to be the winner. His left foot is dangerous, particularly when he gets time on the edge of the box when drifting inside. Some good defensive work too, supporting Kenlock. 7

Danny Rowe

The winger was excellent in pre-season and carried that on today. Playing on the left allows him to take the ball on his favoured left foot and drive inside, which he did to great effect. He had two good efforts saved in the first half before creating Garbutt's goal. He also got the deflection which took the ball into the net. 8

Alan Judge is on target but his effort is saved at The Pirelli Stadium. Picture Pagepix Alan Judge is on target but his effort is saved at The Pirelli Stadium. Picture Pagepix

Kayden Jackson

His pre-season form earned him this start and his pace and willing running tested the Burton defence during his hour on the field. He had moments where he was able to open his legs and run, where he looked a real threat before he was replaced. 6

James Norwood

Not the goal-scoring start the former Tranmere man will have hoped for but don't underestimate his contribution. His lay-offs are excellent, bringing others into play, and he offered a focal point in attack. Had one shot fly wide. Was frustrated by some inconsistent refereeing, with his annoyance boiling over and seeing him booked for dissent. A good start, though. 7

Alan Judge (for Jackson, 62)

Came on for the final half an hour at a time when the Blues were struggling to connect with their strikers. He kept the ball well and linked up with Norwood. More to come. 6

Emyr Huws (for Wilson, 79)

Great to see the Welshman back on the pitch for a competitive game as he played the final 10 minutes. His composure helped the Blues get over the line. Dragged a late shot wide when he really should have found Judge, who was free in the box. 5

Luke Chambers with his customary celebration at The Pirelli Stadium after Ipswich win on the first day of the season Picture Pagepix Luke Chambers with his customary celebration at The Pirelli Stadium after Ipswich win on the first day of the season Picture Pagepix

Idris El Mizouni (for Rowe, 90)

On in stoppage time and helped the Blues keep possession well in the final third to see out the clock. 5