Opinion

Carl Marston’s Colchester United Player Ratings after Bury defeat

PUBLISHED: 05:02 14 April 2019

Sam Saunders, on his U's full debut, is challenged during yesterday's 2-0 defeat at Bury. Saunders hit the bar with a cracking shot in the second half, and was Carl Marston's U's man of the match.. Picture: PAGEPIX

Sam Saunders, on his U's full debut, is challenged during yesterday's 2-0 defeat at Bury. Saunders hit the bar with a cracking shot in the second half, and was Carl Marston's U's man of the match.. Picture: PAGEPIX

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Colchester United correspondent Carl Marston awards his U’s Player Ratings after yesterday’s 2-0 disappointing defeat at Bury

Rene Gilmartin 5

Poor kicking and didn’t dominate his six-yard box

Ryan Jackson 6

Below his high standards

Luke Prosser 6

Suffered painful ankle injury

Frankie Kent 6

Goal-line clearance but made some mistakes

- ‘We can’t buy a goal’ – McGreal

Kane Vincent-Young 5

Second goal stemmed from his flank

Tom Lapslie 7

Two great blocks in quick succession

Sam Saunders 8

Impressive full debut, hit the bar

Courtney Senior 6

Plenty of tricks, but made poor decisions

- U’s match report: 5 defeats in last 6 games

Sammie Szmodics 5

Leading scorer was strangely subdued

Frank Nouble 6

Well marked by Bury rearguard

Mikael Mandron 5

Never looked like scoring

CARL’S U’s MAN OF THE MATCH - SAM SAUNDERS

