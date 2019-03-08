Carl Marston’s Colchester United Player Ratings after Bury defeat
PUBLISHED: 05:02 14 April 2019
Colchester United correspondent Carl Marston awards his U’s Player Ratings after yesterday’s 2-0 disappointing defeat at Bury
Rene Gilmartin 5
Poor kicking and didn’t dominate his six-yard box
Ryan Jackson 6
Below his high standards
Luke Prosser 6
Suffered painful ankle injury
Frankie Kent 6
Goal-line clearance but made some mistakes
- ‘We can’t buy a goal’ – McGreal
Kane Vincent-Young 5
Second goal stemmed from his flank
Tom Lapslie 7
Two great blocks in quick succession
Sam Saunders 8
Impressive full debut, hit the bar
Courtney Senior 6
Plenty of tricks, but made poor decisions
- U’s match report: 5 defeats in last 6 games
Sammie Szmodics 5
Leading scorer was strangely subdued
Frank Nouble 6
Well marked by Bury rearguard
Mikael Mandron 5
Never looked like scoring
CARL’S U’s MAN OF THE MATCH - SAM SAUNDERS