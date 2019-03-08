Saint Edmund Pacers win Suffolk Winter League title after Haverhill race

Odette Robson, who was first lady at the final Suffolk Winter League race of the season, held at Haverhill on Sunday.

Saint Edmund Pacers wrapped up the Suffolk Winter League team title, following the sixth and final race at Haverhill, while there were individual victories on the day for Harry Allcock and Odette Robson.

The Saint Edmund Pacers' ladies' team at Haverhill. The Bury St Edmunds club won the Suffolk Winter League team title, and topped the ladies' team section. Picture: SAINT EDMUND PACERS FACEBOOK PAGE The Saint Edmund Pacers' ladies' team at Haverhill. The Bury St Edmunds club won the Suffolk Winter League team title, and topped the ladies' team section. Picture: SAINT EDMUND PACERS FACEBOOK PAGE

Teenager Allcock, of Bungay Black Dog, led home a field of 230 in the senior race at Haverhill in what was a very close finish.

Allcock clocked 29mins 29secs, pipping Andrew Southwood, of the Pacers, by just one second.

Neil Pollard, of the combined Newmarket Joggers/Sudbury Joggers was third in 30:00, finishing just two seconds ahead of Haverhill RC’s Peter Miller with Framlingham Flyers’ Jim Last also to the fore in fifth (30:07).

Meanwhile, over-45 veteran Robson, of the Pacers, was the first lady home in 35mins 58secs. Her club-mate Cath Jeffery was second (36:21) with Thetford AC’s Sabine Schaefer in third (36:23).

The top five in the ladies’ race was completed by the Pacers duo of Katie King (36:36 in fourth) and Lucy Smith (37:28 in fifth).

In the combined team stakes, Saint Edmund Pacers won on the day to stretch their lead at the top, and so take the title by 296 points ahead of Framlingham Flyers and Lowestoft Road Runners.

The Pacers also topped the women’s team standings (4,669pts), ahead of Framlingham (4,309) and Lowestoft (4,210), while Framlingham finished first in the men’s team section ahead of the Pacers and Waveney Valley AC.

In the individual standings, Framingham Flyers’ Daisy Glover won the female senior section (four wins, 4pts), from the Pacers duo of Jesse Gooderham (11pts) and Katie King (13pts).

Lowestoft’s Vicki Grice won the over-35s, Pacers’ Jeffery topped the over-40s, and there was also age group wins for Bungay BD’s Jo Andrews, Beccles & Bungay Harriers’ Lynn Emmett (o-50) and Lowestoft’s Tracy Prewer (o-55).

Haverhill’s Sirkka Love (o-60), Bungay’s Christine Muttitt (o-65) and Judy Potter (o-70) were also league age group winners.

Andrdw Rooke, who had won the first four races, was the male senior champion. Newmarket’s Pollard (o-40), Framlingham’s Adam Howlett (o-45), Felixstowe’s Dave Solomon (o-50), Pacers’ Chris Cooke (o-55), Lowestoft’s Robert Cheverton (over-60) and the Newmarket duo of Neville Clarke (o-65) and Malcolm Osbourn (o-70) were also winners.