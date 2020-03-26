E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘It was an almost impossible decision to have to make’ – Bury boss Chenery sympathises with FA over null-and-void choice

PUBLISHED: 17:23 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:23 26 March 2020

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery celebrates with his players after another win this season. But there will be no promotion or relegation this term. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Paul Voller

Bury Town manager, Ben Chenery, has backed the Football Association’s decision to declare the 2019-20 season, in non-league from steps three down to seven, as null and void with all results expunged, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ross Crane nets Bury Town's second goal in a 2-2 draw against Hullbridge Sports, Bury's last league outing.. Picture: NEIL DADYRoss Crane nets Bury Town's second goal in a 2-2 draw against Hullbridge Sports, Bury's last league outing.. Picture: NEIL DADY

The West Suffolk club had been in the promotion shake-up all season, in the top five of the Isthmian League North (Step Four), but this afternoon’s ruling by the FA has meant there will be no relegation or promotion involving clubs from step three through to step seven.

The likes of Stowmarket Town (runaway leaders of the Thurlow Nunn Premier) and Maldon & Tiptree (red-hot title favourites in Isthmian League North) have reason to feel aggrieved, in particular.

However, Bury boss Chenery fully supports the FA announcement.

“We are disappointed, obviously, but there are more important things going on in the world and we all have to move forward with our families, to stay safe,” explained Chenery.

“The FA were faced with a very difficult decision to make, as was our own Isthmian League committee.

“When you go into the start of a season, you don’t envisage this sort of thing happening. It hasn’t happened before, it’s unprecedented in lots of ways.

- non-league season declared null-and-void with results expunged from step three downwards

“As with all the clubs in the mix for promotion, we have worked very hard, and pushed and pushed each week, doing everything we can to get results and make this season a positive one.

“But there are more pressing things in the world than football to be concerned about in the near future.

“Of course Maldon & Tiptree were the stand-out team in our league, and they will feel very hard done by.

“On the other hand, other teams are probably breathing a huge sigh of relief, in terms of their relegation concerns.

“But it is, what it is, and at least a final decision has been made. We all know where we stand.

“Hopefully, we can all start with a clean slate for next season, and hopefully that season will begin on time.

“It was an almost impossible decision that the FA had to make, but I think it’s the right decision to draw a line under it, call a halt to the season, and hopefully one day soon we can start enjoying football again,” added Chenery.

