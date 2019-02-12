Sunny

Bury boss Chenery relishes local derby at Mildenhall

PUBLISHED: 13:58 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 15 February 2019

Ryan Jolland, who scored a brace in Bury Town's 4-2 win over Basildon United last weekend. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ryan Jolland, who scored a brace in Bury Town's 4-2 win over Basildon United last weekend. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Bury Town boss, Ben Chenery, has described tomorrow’s West Suffolk derby at struggling Mildenhall Town as “an incredibly difficult fixture.”

Bury Town defender Kyran Clements, who has scored three goals in Bury Town's last two fixtures. The Blues are at Mildenhall Town this weekend. Picture: ANDY ABBOTTBury Town defender Kyran Clements, who has scored three goals in Bury Town's last two fixtures. The Blues are at Mildenhall Town this weekend. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The Blues remain in the Bostik North play-off race, after winning four of their last five matches, and they will be looking to complete the league double over The Hall at Recreation Way, following a 3-0 home win last October.

Chenery’s men are currently sixth, just one place but four points adrift of fifth-placed Coggeshall Town, having played a couple of games more than their Essex rivals.

“It’s a local derby, and all local derbies are played like cup ties,” explained Chenery.

“It’s important that we remain disciplined, and play with identity and intensity. We must be diligent and go about our business in a professional way. This one game is not going to decide our whole season, but we want to keep our good run going.

“We don’t want to let up. We want to keep the pressure on the teams above us, so we are ready to pounce if any of them start falling off. We certainly don’t want to be any more than the four points behind,” added Chenery.

The Blues come into tomorrow’s test on the back of successive home wins over Witham Town (5-2) and Basildon United (4-2).

Centre-half Kyran Clements has scored three goals in these two fixtures, including a brace of headers from corners in the win over Witham, while Ryan Jolland bagged a brace in last Saturday’s success over Basildon.

Free-scoring Bury have actually scored 15 goals in their last five matches, with further wins coming over Felixstowe & Walton (2-0) and at Romford (4-0), the one hiccup being a 3-0 defeat at second-placed Maldon & Tiptree.

“Mildenhall are fighting for their lives, so this is an incredibly difficult fixture for us,” continued Chenery. “We beat them earlier in the season, but they are now a different team with a different manager and a different set of players.

“That means they will pose us a different set of problems. No quarter will be given, there will be a big crowd and we will have to weather the storm at times, being the away team.”

Aveley, Coggeshall and Bowers & Pitsea, all top five clubs, are Bury’s next three opponents after this weekend.

Bury boss Chenery relishes local derby at Mildenhall

