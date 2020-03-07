E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bury denied victory by last-gasp equaliser following wonder strikes by Nyadzayo and Crane

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 07 March 2020

Another Bury Town cross is delivered into the box, during the first half against Hullbridge Sports this afternoon. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Another Bury Town cross is delivered into the box, during the first half against Hullbridge Sports this afternoon. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Bury Town 2 Hullbridge Sports 2

Ollie Hughes contests a high ball with Hullbridge Sports defender Jamal Allen. Picture: CARL MARSTONOllie Hughes contests a high ball with Hullbridge Sports defender Jamal Allen. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Bury Town were denied victory by an injury-time equaliser from Hullbridge Sports centre-half Michael Agboola, during this afternoon's Isthmian League North clash at Ram Meadow.

A fantastic strike from Cruise Nyadzayo, at the start of the second half, plus a cracking late effort by Ross Crane, seemed to have earned promotion-chasing Bury another crucial win, only for the Essex visitors to poach a point on 93 minutes.

Nyadzayo struck out of the blue, inside a minute of the second half, to give Bury a deserved lead.

There seemed to be little danger when Nyadzayo turned to try his luck from 25 yards out, but his perfectly-placed rising shot flew into the top corner of the net, just under the bar.

Ross Crane prepares to take a corner, during this afternoon's Isthmian League North clash at Ram Meadow. Picture: CARL MARSTONRoss Crane prepares to take a corner, during this afternoon's Isthmian League North clash at Ram Meadow. Picture: CARL MARSTON

It looked as though two points would slip through Bury's fingertips, when Emmanuel Okunja poked home an 84th minute equaliser for Hullbridge, following a set piece and a goalmouth scramble.

Back came the Blues, Crane restoring their one-goal advantage just two minutes later with a clinical strike.

However, deep into injury-time, Agboola ghosted in at the far post to head home a last ditch equaliser from point blank range, and so put a slight dent in Bury's top-five ambitions, although Ben Chenery's men remain in a good position to make those end-of-season play-offs.

Bury bossed possession and had all the chances in the first half, but lacked that killer touch in front of goal, with Hullbridge keeper Lewis Greene also making a couple of good saves.

Greene had to arch back to claw away an inswinging corner from Ross Crane on seven minutes, otherwise the cross was heading for the roof of the net.

A poor clearance by Greene, who lost his footing while attempting to boot upfield, ended with Cemal Ramadan slicing a 25-yarder wide of target - it was worth the gamble, with Greene out of position.

You may also want to watch:

However, Greene made amends with a fine save to thwart Crane in the 17th minute, pushing away a goalbound shot from the Bury winger.

Five minutes later and a rasping first-time shot by Ramadan, following a neat pass from Nyadzayo, was beaten away by Greene.

Bury continued to force the pace, and pepper the target. Just after the half-hour mark, skipper Ollie nodded down into the path of Ramadan, whose toe-poked effort rolled well wide.

But after a goalless first half, the hosts took the lead within a minute of the restart, thanks to a wonder strike from Nyadzayo that flew into the roof of the net from 25 yards out.

It was the ideal start to the second half, and Hughes then headed narrowly wide at the far post from Crane's cross on 56 minutes, while Greene spilled a long-range drive by Max Maughn, only for the keeper to smother the loose ball before Ramadan could pounce.

In the 72nd minute, Nyadazyo was causing a stir again when he made room for himself on the edge of the penalty area. This time his clean strike whistled only a foot over the bar.

Hullbridge equalised with a soft goal in the 84th minute, midfielder Okunja poking home from point blank range, following a set piece routine, only for Bury to respond via Crane's excellent strike, just two minutes later.

However, the in the third minute of injury-time, defender Agboola popped up at the far post to head home a corner, and so poach a point for Hullbridge.

Squads

BURY: Barden, Maughn (sub Carden, 68), Smith, Hood, Henderson, White, Nyadzayo, Fenn, Hughes, Ramadan, Crane. Unused subs: Gardner, Cook, Bugg.

HULLBRIDGE: Greene, Homans, Rose, Allen, Agboola, Frederick (sub Walker, 62), Thompson, Okunja, Gilchrist (sub Garrett-Douglas, 79), Salmon, Wright (sub Monsheju, 67). Unused sub: Fujah.

Attendance: 342

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

45 new homes refused planning application over fears of overwhelming village

The application for 45 new homes in Bentley on the site off Church Road was refused. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

‘Elephant racing’ lorries on A14 cause huge frustration

Andrew Papworth thinks lorries overtaking on the A14 should be banned Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

45 new homes refused planning application over fears of overwhelming village

The application for 45 new homes in Bentley on the site off Church Road was refused. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Suffolk couple charged with series of building work fraud offences

Gary (aka Alan) and Katie Middleton appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A12 reopens after five car crash

One lane of the A12 is closed after a crash involving five cars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Discount store to replace B&Q in Suffolk market town

The site currently houses a B&Q store which will be part demolished if plans are approved. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in the east of England

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Man killed in A14 collision had just left mental health ward

Andrew Gibbins was a voluntary patient at the Wedgwood House mental health unit in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Review into tragedy of dead bodies going undiscovered fails to alleviate residents’ fears

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn ONolan with residents of Mussidan Place Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The singing mice of Suffolk: “It will not touch any cheese but is very fond…of ale”

Do Suffolk mice sing? Picture: iWitness24/Pamela Bidwell

New bid to build homes and shops amid fears it would destroy ‘feeling’ of village

The development is planned for the former site of the Angel Theatre and Jets Gym in Rendlesham Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24