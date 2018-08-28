Bury set for ‘incredibly tough game’ against high-flying Coggeshall

Bury Town marksman Cemal Ramadan, looking forward to his first home outing since his return from Leiston. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM Richard Marsham - RMG Photography Tel - 07798 758711

Bury Town boss, Ben Chenery, has described today’s top-eight clash against Coggeshall Town as an “incredibly tough game.”

Coggeshall have lost just once this season, in their first campaign at Step Four level, and are sitting just three points behind leaders Bowers & Pitsea in second spot.

Graeme Smith’s men will therefore start today’s Ram Meadow clash as favourites, although Bury have their talisman goalscorer back at the club, in Cemal Ramadan, and can be a formidable team on home turf.

Back at Bury, following a short stint at Leiston earlier this season, Ramadan’s return coincided with two late goals in last weekend’s 2-1 win at Tilbury, and today he will be looking to make a similar mark on his first home appearance since his switch of clubs.

“Last weekend was the perfect away performance. We were well-organised and scored two late goals,” explained boss Chenery.

“Cemal (Ramadan) has settled in well again. He has always had a big appetite for goals, and he did what he does best last weekend, with his two late goals.

“Now he’s looking forward to scoring in front of our home fans. He’s an integral part of what we are trying to do.

“However, this weekend brings a new set of problems for us.

“Coggeshall have done very well in our league, and that hasn’t really surprised me. You just have to look at their squad, which is full of players with good experience in this division. They have all been there, and done that.

“I say ‘good luck to them,’ because they play football in the right way, which is why this weekend should be a good footballing game. I’m anticipating a game of high intensity, with both sides preferring to keep the ball on the floor.

“I think which ever team deals with the threat of the opposition when out of possession will probably win,” added Chenery,

Ramadan fired home an 82nd minute equaliser and then converted an 85th minute penalty in the win at Tilbury last weekend, although the Blues have since bowed out of the Suffolk Premier Cup at Hadleigh United (3-1 defeat) on Tuesday night.

Chenery’s men have won four of their first seven home league games, although they have lost their last two to Maldon & Tiptree (1-4) and Aveley (1-2). They are eighth in the table.