Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

‘It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster’ – Bury coach Wakley

PUBLISHED: 08:30 02 March 2019

Mark Kohler, who is back in the Bury St Edmunds side to face Worthing Raiders. Picture: SHAWN PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY

Mark Kohler, who is back in the Bury St Edmunds side to face Worthing Raiders. Picture: SHAWN PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

Bury St Edmunds’ Head Coach, Nick Wakley, admits that it has been “a bit of a rollercoaster,” since he took over the reins at The Haberden last November.

However, he has managed to guide the Wolfpack away from the National League Two South relegation battle and, despite a current run of just one win in their last six outings, they remain well-placed in eighth spot ahead of today’s test at Worthing Raids.

“It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster, one great performance followed by a pretty poor one,” said Wakley.

“Overall, though, I’m happy with what has happened since I came in. Once we got rid of that threat of relegation, and we started climbing the league, it’s been very much about building for next season.

“It’s been very much about performances, and the one we had the week previous week against Taunton (narrow 24-22 defeat) was absolutely fantastic.

“We played all the rugby, and I think we dominated the game before they sneaked it with the late penalty.

“But the players did what we asked them to do in all the preview meetings and training sessions.

“We came up just short, but there were huge strides made, and I am over-the-moon with that performance, especially after the Dings (21-14 defeat) game,” added Wakley.

The Bury coach also revealed that captain Ollie Watson is close to a return after injury.

“We have the captain coming back now as well,” said Wakley.

“He needs to get some rugby first, before he returns to the team, but it’s great to have him back in the fold.

“Ollie had a head injury and also took a huge haemometer on the thigh. He had a history of that, so we shouldn’t rush him back. We had to get him right because he plays on the edge.”

With reference to today’s game, Wakley said: “Worthing had a great game against Old Albanians with a 34-34 draw last time out.

“They are a different team to a lot of sides that we have played this season. They have a bit more of a backs threat, so we want the set piece dominance and then we want to put their decision makers under pressure.”

Jacob Bodkin is ruled out through injury, but there are returns for Mark Kohler and Connor O’Reilly in the back-line.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

A van was driven into the Aldi in Brandon in an attempted ram raid. PHOTO: Conor Matchett

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

A van was driven into the Aldi in Brandon in an attempted ram raid. PHOTO: Conor Matchett

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Six-figure sum spent on security at this former council HQ ‘eyesore’

Suffolk Coastal's vandalised former headquarters in Melton Hill Picture: ANDREW HIRST

‘I think the play-offs are beyond us’ – Needham boss Wilkins

Jake Dye, rated as 50:50 because of an ankle injury ahead of Needham Market's trip to Banbury United. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Bid to extradite man who killed Clacton woman in speedboat crash

An official request to extradite Jack Shepherd from Georgia, where he surrendered himself after months on the run, has been submitted by UK authorities. Picture:Steve Parsons/PA Wire

‘It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster’ – Bury coach Wakley

Mark Kohler, who is back in the Bury St Edmunds side to face Worthing Raiders. Picture: SHAWN PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY

The Boot Room: Looking ahead to Reading, team selections and predictions

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren look ahead to Ipswich Town's visit of Reading
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists