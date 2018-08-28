Bury head coach Wakley looks for more patience at Tonbridge Juddians

Bury St Edmunds second row partners Will Scholes and Alex Stanley, who will partner each other in the second row at Tonbridge Juddians today. Picture: SHAWN PEARCE Archant

Bury St Edmunds head coach, Nick Wakley, is looking for “more patience” from his side as an attacking unit at fifth-placed Tonbridge Juddians this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bury are just one place behind their Kent hosts in sixth in National League Two South, but a distant 19 points, although they have made considerable progress under new coach Wakley since his arrival last November.

The Haberden club have only lost two of their last seven fixtures, which includes a battling 19-3 home loss to runaway leaders Rams last Saturday.

“Up to 55 minutes, we were only 5-3 down in that match,” explained Wakley.

“They dominated the set piece, but our defence held out well and they didn’t have any real sustained pressure in our 22 in the first half, so we were excited about our prospects in the second half.

“But Rams then showed how clinical they are. We had three or four minutes in their own 22, but then spilled it. The ball was hacked down field and they ended up scoring. Their other try was a breakaway try, so it was two lapses of concentration from us which led to their scores.

“However, they have scored 16 try bonus points (for four tries) from 18 matches, so we did well to restrict them to just four points.

“We need to eradicate our errors, and show more patience in terms of our build-up attack.

“Tonbridge will offer a different threat. They are not as aggressive in the set piece, so we should be able to attack them in that area.

“However, their No. 9 and No. 10 keep the ball well, and are very efficient with their tactical kicks.

“We knew that January was always going to be a difficult month for us, with three away games and a home match against the leaders,” added Wakley.

Bury will still be without their captain, Ollie Watson, while centre Ben Leng is sidelined by a calf injury. In fact, there will be a few changes to the starting XV.

Wakley confirmed: “Ben has a problem with the top of his calf, so Connor O’Reilly will come in – Connor needs games at No. 12.

“Jaid Wiltshire will have his opportunity on the wing, Toby Hill will come into the front row and Alex Stanley returns in the second row.”

BURY: Robinson, Francombe, Hill, Stanley, Scholes, Uru, Walker, Browne. Limlei, Affleck, Bodkin, O’Reilly, Kohler, Wiltshire, Sharp. Replacements: Grey, Bixby, Cooper, Harvey, Nel.