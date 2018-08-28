Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Bury head coach Wakley looks for more patience at Tonbridge Juddians

PUBLISHED: 08:00 26 January 2019

Bury St Edmunds second row partners Will Scholes and Alex Stanley, who will partner each other in the second row at Tonbridge Juddians today. Picture: SHAWN PEARCE

Bury St Edmunds second row partners Will Scholes and Alex Stanley, who will partner each other in the second row at Tonbridge Juddians today. Picture: SHAWN PEARCE

Archant

Bury St Edmunds head coach, Nick Wakley, is looking for “more patience” from his side as an attacking unit at fifth-placed Tonbridge Juddians this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

Bury are just one place behind their Kent hosts in sixth in National League Two South, but a distant 19 points, although they have made considerable progress under new coach Wakley since his arrival last November.

The Haberden club have only lost two of their last seven fixtures, which includes a battling 19-3 home loss to runaway leaders Rams last Saturday.

“Up to 55 minutes, we were only 5-3 down in that match,” explained Wakley.

“They dominated the set piece, but our defence held out well and they didn’t have any real sustained pressure in our 22 in the first half, so we were excited about our prospects in the second half.

“But Rams then showed how clinical they are. We had three or four minutes in their own 22, but then spilled it. The ball was hacked down field and they ended up scoring. Their other try was a breakaway try, so it was two lapses of concentration from us which led to their scores.

“However, they have scored 16 try bonus points (for four tries) from 18 matches, so we did well to restrict them to just four points.

“We need to eradicate our errors, and show more patience in terms of our build-up attack.

“Tonbridge will offer a different threat. They are not as aggressive in the set piece, so we should be able to attack them in that area.

“However, their No. 9 and No. 10 keep the ball well, and are very efficient with their tactical kicks.

“We knew that January was always going to be a difficult month for us, with three away games and a home match against the leaders,” added Wakley.

Bury will still be without their captain, Ollie Watson, while centre Ben Leng is sidelined by a calf injury. In fact, there will be a few changes to the starting XV.

Wakley confirmed: “Ben has a problem with the top of his calf, so Connor O’Reilly will come in – Connor needs games at No. 12.

“Jaid Wiltshire will have his opportunity on the wing, Toby Hill will come into the front row and Alex Stanley returns in the second row.”

BURY: Robinson, Francombe, Hill, Stanley, Scholes, Uru, Walker, Browne. Limlei, Affleck, Bodkin, O’Reilly, Kohler, Wiltshire, Sharp. Replacements: Grey, Bixby, Cooper, Harvey, Nel.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

People have been caught out on Stansted Express trains thinking they could use Oyster cards as payment Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

Robert Anderson Fulton of Southwell Road, Lowestoft, pleaded guilty to raping a 12-year-old girl.

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

Framlingham College. Pitcure: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

16,000 rail travellers to Stansted fined after believing they could use Oyster card

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lowestoft: Man jailed for 10 years for raping 12-year-old girl

#includeImage($article, 225)

Headteacher to take student vandals for in-person apologies after Framlingham vandalism

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The club is not for sale, nor do I want to sell’ - Evans on what’s gone wrong at Town, and the future

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Campaigners urge MPs to abandon Sizewell C after nuclear power plant project halted

TASC members protesting over Sizewell C Picture: TASC

Free bikini wax offer launched to promote life-saving smear tests

Beauty salon Aimez-vous is offering free bikini waxes to help promote smear tests Picture: AIMEZ-VOUS

Redundancy costs at Essex County Council reach £8.5m

Essex County Council have spent over £8.5m on redundancies in 2017/18. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Carl Marston’s ‘Around the Grounds’: a visit to Whitton United

The stand behind one of the goals at Whitton United, during the midweek clash against Godmanchester Rovers last week. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists