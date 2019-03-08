Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Bury St Edmunds look to overcome Redruth to soar into the top six

PUBLISHED: 09:00 09 March 2019

Bury St Edmunds' Yasin Browne, seen here scoring a try, will return at No. 8 against Redruth today. Picture:: SHAWN PEARCE

Bury St Edmunds' Yasin Browne, seen here scoring a try, will return at No. 8 against Redruth today. Picture:: SHAWN PEARCE

Archant

Bury St Edmunds are targeting a top six finish, to equal the highest-ever placing in the club’s history, and they can take a big step towards achieving that aim if they can beat Redruth at The Haberden this afternoon (kick-off 2pm).

Fresh from a hard-working 24-22 at Worthing Raiders last Saturday, seventh-placed Bury have a golden chance to leapfrog Redruth, who are in sixth spot but with the same number of points (58).

Bury’s highest finish is sixth in National League Two South, during the West Suffolk club’s first season at this level in 2015-16.

“Our target is to achieve that sixth spot, which I would be very happy with, when considered where we have come from this season,” explained Bury head coach Nick Wakley.

“We can go a long way towards achieving that goal over the next two weekends, because we play Redruth (same number of points) and then away at Clifton (one point behind Bury) in our next two matches. We can really close down that sixth place, if we can win these two games.

“I was happy to come away with the win at Worthing last weekend, against a team who can be very awkward opponents.

“It was a very up-and-down game, and we were just frustrated not to get the bonus point.

“Even though the scoreline was tight during the last 10 minutes, I always felt that we were comfortable. We played some nice, controlled rugby, so there were a lot of positives to take.

“Taunton are very strong in the set piece, and I don’t know if they are just playing mind-games, but they seem to have selected a prop to play in the centre, which could be interesting up against an in-form Ben Leng.

“Taunton are a big, physical side who have found a way to grind out results, especially at home. But if we can match that physicality, then we should be able to do the business,” added Wakley.

Bury might be forced into a late change, due to a clash of heads in training which left centre Mark Kohler requiring treatment in A&E on Thursday evening. Finlay Sharp stands by.

Yasin Browne will be welcomed back at No. 8. Tui Uri is unavailable.

BURY: Robinson, Torpey, Cooper, Graham, Bixby, Grey, Walker, Browne. Harvey, Ritchie, Kohler, Leng, O’Reilly, Wiltshire, Lemlei. Replacements: Hill, Bentley, Scholes, Grigg-Pettitt, Affleck, Sharp, Stanway.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Mother and son who died in Ipswich home are named

Kia Russell, 19, with son Kamari Russell, two, who were found dead at a house in Swinburne Road, Ipswich Picture: FACEBOOK

Seven Ipswich Town players Lambert may want to get up to speed for League One

Josh Emmanuel in action at Braintree pre-season. Picture Pagepix

University of Essex evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

A section of the University of Essex has been evacuated after police received reports of a suspicious package Picture: CAROLINA GARRIGA

‘It was utterly terrifying’: Couple lucky to be alive after crash

Motorists stopped to help the couple after they were forced of the B1332, heading towards Bungay. Picture: Contributed by Rosie Lamoureux

Teenager held in probe over sudden death of woman and child in Ipswich

Police presence at Swinburne Road Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Bury St Edmunds look to overcome Redruth to soar into the top six

Bury St Edmunds' Yasin Browne, seen here scoring a try, will return at No. 8 against Redruth today. Picture:: SHAWN PEARCE

Weather - expect sunshine, rain and wind this weekend

Mixed weather is forecast for over the weekend Picture: JANE BLOOM

Why the mysterious murder of a mother has remained unsolved for 30 years

Police investigating the disappearance of Jeanette Kempton in 1989. Photo: Archant

Suffolk charity offers ‘unique opportunity’ to invest in its future

Jo and Rob Brooks, from Eden Rose Picture: ARCHANT

“A lot of people will probably think I’m strange’ - road warriors help frogs defy traffic

George Millins and Chris Francis on frog patrol PICTURES: Ross Bentley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists