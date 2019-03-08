Bury St Edmunds look to overcome Redruth to soar into the top six

Bury St Edmunds' Yasin Browne, seen here scoring a try, will return at No. 8 against Redruth today. Picture:: SHAWN PEARCE Archant

Bury St Edmunds are targeting a top six finish, to equal the highest-ever placing in the club’s history, and they can take a big step towards achieving that aim if they can beat Redruth at The Haberden this afternoon (kick-off 2pm).

Fresh from a hard-working 24-22 at Worthing Raiders last Saturday, seventh-placed Bury have a golden chance to leapfrog Redruth, who are in sixth spot but with the same number of points (58).

Bury’s highest finish is sixth in National League Two South, during the West Suffolk club’s first season at this level in 2015-16.

“Our target is to achieve that sixth spot, which I would be very happy with, when considered where we have come from this season,” explained Bury head coach Nick Wakley.

“We can go a long way towards achieving that goal over the next two weekends, because we play Redruth (same number of points) and then away at Clifton (one point behind Bury) in our next two matches. We can really close down that sixth place, if we can win these two games.

“I was happy to come away with the win at Worthing last weekend, against a team who can be very awkward opponents.

“It was a very up-and-down game, and we were just frustrated not to get the bonus point.

“Even though the scoreline was tight during the last 10 minutes, I always felt that we were comfortable. We played some nice, controlled rugby, so there were a lot of positives to take.

“Taunton are very strong in the set piece, and I don’t know if they are just playing mind-games, but they seem to have selected a prop to play in the centre, which could be interesting up against an in-form Ben Leng.

“Taunton are a big, physical side who have found a way to grind out results, especially at home. But if we can match that physicality, then we should be able to do the business,” added Wakley.

Bury might be forced into a late change, due to a clash of heads in training which left centre Mark Kohler requiring treatment in A&E on Thursday evening. Finlay Sharp stands by.

Yasin Browne will be welcomed back at No. 8. Tui Uri is unavailable.

BURY: Robinson, Torpey, Cooper, Graham, Bixby, Grey, Walker, Browne. Harvey, Ritchie, Kohler, Leng, O’Reilly, Wiltshire, Lemlei. Replacements: Hill, Bentley, Scholes, Grigg-Pettitt, Affleck, Sharp, Stanway.