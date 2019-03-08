Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Bury St Edmunds still target sixth spot as Birmingham & Solihull visit The Haberden

PUBLISHED: 16:34 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 29 March 2019

Mark Kohler scored for Bury in their 24-22 defeat at Clifton last weekend. Picture: SHAWN PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY

Mark Kohler scored for Bury in their 24-22 defeat at Clifton last weekend. Picture: SHAWN PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

Bury St Edmunds are still targeting their highest ever finish in the rugby pyramid, despite a current run of just two wins in their last nine outings.

Nick Wakley’s men had their chances to notch a victory, away at Clifton last weekend.

They squandered several try-scoring opportunities and a late try by Finlay Sharp left them falling just short, with Anton Limlei narrowly missing the conversion in a 24-22 defeat in Bristol.

However, the Haberden club still claimed two bonus points, which leaves them in touching distance of sixth position, which would equal the Wolfpack’s highest ever finish in 2015-16, which was their first season at this third tier level.

Bury are currently two points adrift of sixth-placed Redruth, and tomorrow they have a good chance to return to winning ways when relegation-haunted Birmingham & Solihull are the visitors (kick-off 3pm).

Birmingham are currently third-from-bottom, and so are occupying the last relegation spot. They have a six-point gap to make up on Old Redcliffians, who are one place above them.

The West Midlands club have tended to struggle on the road, recording just three away wins from 13 matches.

Bury’s last win was a 24-22 success at Worthing Raiders, at the start of this month. They won 33-17 at Birmingham & Solihull at the beginning of December.

However, the Bees have picked up of late, winning three of their last six matches, including last weekend’s 45-32 home victory over Old Albanians.

After tomorrow, Bury have just three fixtures remaining, a final home game against basement dwellers London Irish Wild Geese (April 13) being sandwiched by testing away matches at second-placed Canterbury (next weekend) and fourth-placed Henley Hawks (April 27).

BURY: Robinson, Torpey, Hill, Browne, Graham, Grey, Walker, Uru. Harvey, Ritchie, Sharp, Leng, Kohler, Wiltshire, Lord. Replacements: Francombe, Bixby, Davis, Limlei, Affleck.

- Colchester, lying second to tunaway leaders Rochford Hundred in London One North, ar away at fourth-placed H.A.C (Honourable Artillery Company) this afternoon. Colchester have only lost two of their 23 matches, both to unbeaten Rochford.

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Popular hospital director waves goodbye after 37 years of NHS service

Jan Bloomfield is stepping down from her role as executive director of workforce and communications Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

The Boot Room: Selection decisions and handling Bowen ahead of Ipswich Town v Hull City

Andy Warren and Stuart Watson look ahead to Ipswich Town's clash with Hull City.

AFC Sudbury facing tough challenge against side they beat 8-2 earlier in the season!

Sudbury boss Mark Morsley Picture : RICHARD MARSHAM

Lane closed on A14 after lorry collides with horsebox

The collision took place on the A14 near Rougham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Drone spotted flying ‘dangerously’ close to house

This is the drone that was used during the two incidents in the Lakenheath area. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists