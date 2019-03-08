Bury St Edmunds still target sixth spot as Birmingham & Solihull visit The Haberden

Bury St Edmunds are still targeting their highest ever finish in the rugby pyramid, despite a current run of just two wins in their last nine outings.

Nick Wakley’s men had their chances to notch a victory, away at Clifton last weekend.

They squandered several try-scoring opportunities and a late try by Finlay Sharp left them falling just short, with Anton Limlei narrowly missing the conversion in a 24-22 defeat in Bristol.

However, the Haberden club still claimed two bonus points, which leaves them in touching distance of sixth position, which would equal the Wolfpack’s highest ever finish in 2015-16, which was their first season at this third tier level.

Bury are currently two points adrift of sixth-placed Redruth, and tomorrow they have a good chance to return to winning ways when relegation-haunted Birmingham & Solihull are the visitors (kick-off 3pm).

Birmingham are currently third-from-bottom, and so are occupying the last relegation spot. They have a six-point gap to make up on Old Redcliffians, who are one place above them.

The West Midlands club have tended to struggle on the road, recording just three away wins from 13 matches.

Bury’s last win was a 24-22 success at Worthing Raiders, at the start of this month. They won 33-17 at Birmingham & Solihull at the beginning of December.

However, the Bees have picked up of late, winning three of their last six matches, including last weekend’s 45-32 home victory over Old Albanians.

After tomorrow, Bury have just three fixtures remaining, a final home game against basement dwellers London Irish Wild Geese (April 13) being sandwiched by testing away matches at second-placed Canterbury (next weekend) and fourth-placed Henley Hawks (April 27).

BURY: Robinson, Torpey, Hill, Browne, Graham, Grey, Walker, Uru. Harvey, Ritchie, Sharp, Leng, Kohler, Wiltshire, Lord. Replacements: Francombe, Bixby, Davis, Limlei, Affleck.

- Colchester, lying second to tunaway leaders Rochford Hundred in London One North, ar away at fourth-placed H.A.C (Honourable Artillery Company) this afternoon. Colchester have only lost two of their 23 matches, both to unbeaten Rochford.