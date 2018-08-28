Wolfpack face long trip to Cornwall

Tui Uru, in action in Bury's last outing, a home defeat to Worthing. Uru will operate at No. 8 away at Redruth today. Picture: SHAWN PEARCE Archant

Bury St Edmunds, who are set to appoint their new Head Coach on Tuesday, undertake their biggest trip of the season away at Redruth in National League Two South this afternoon (kick-off 2pm).

The Wolfpack have been going through a difficult last few weeks, on and off the pitch, including the departure of their former Director of Rugby Jon Curry.

Curry left the West Suffolk club, due to problems with the budget, and since then the Wolfpack have lost 22-36 at home to Worthing Raiders, two weeks ago – there were no fixtures last weekend.

It is a distance of 380 miles from Bury St Edmunds down to Cornwall-based-Redruth, so it will be a big ask for the visitors to return to winning ways under the caretakership of Andy Herlihy (forwards) and Craig Burrows (backs).

Bury have only won one of their last six matches, and that was a narrow 35-31 success at Old Redcliffians. They have lost their last three on the spin, to Dings Crusaders, Taunton Titans and Worthing.

Bury’s top points scorer this season is Cameron Ritchie with 71 points, while their top try scorers are Mark Kohler, Jaid Wiltshire and Finlay Sharp, all with five tries.

Ritchie will be operating at full-back this afternoon, while Kohler will be at centre and Sharp on the wing.

While Bury are down in 11th, with four wins from 10 games, hosts Redruth have won six to sit in seventh place.

After a run of four straight wins, Redruth have also lost their last three fixtures, away at London Irish Wild Geese (33-28) and Old Albanians (27-10), and at home to Henley (16-20).

BURY: Robinson, Argerich, Cooper, Graham, Scholes, Coombes, Watson, Uru. Hasenlechner, Perez, Catuogno, Leng, Kohler, Sharp, Ritchie. Replacements: Magrini, Coutts, Hill, Grey, Affleck, Wiltshire (travelling reserve).

Meanwhile, in London North One, second-placed COLCHESTER play host to mid-table Amersham & Chiltern this afternoon.

Colchester have won eight of their first nine games, and currently sit seven points off leaders Rochford Hundred, who inflicted the one defeat on the Mill Road club with a 27-10 win at the end of last month. SUDBURY are at home to H.A.C.