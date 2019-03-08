Bury St Edmunds already planning a promotion push for next season

Tui Uru, battling through the Rams' defence, will play in the centre for Bury St Edmunds at Clifton today. Picture: SHAWN PEARCE PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Although Bury St Edmunds have not had a match for a fortnight, it has been a very busy period for Head Coach Nick Wakley, and Performance Director Terry Sands.

In all, 16 of Bury’s current squad have re-signed for next season, and Wakley is hoping to supplement that core with a few new faces as he hopes to launch a promotion bid over the next 12 months.

In addition, Wakley himself signed a new two-year deal yesterday, to guarantee his long-term future at The Haberden.

The highest position that Bury can realistically finish is sixth, which would equal their highest ever finish of sixth from 2015-16, the club’s first season at this National League Two South (fourth tier) level.

They can go some way towards achieving that aim this afternoon, when the eighth-placed Wolfpack travel to Clifton (kick-off 3pm), who are just one place and two points behind the West Suffolk club. Bury’s last outing was a 17-19 home defeat to Redruth a fortnight ago.

“It’s been a crazy last few weeks, but I’m finally seeing some light at the end of the tunnel,” explained Wakley.

“It’s all been very positive, and I am on the verge of making some new signings as well.

“We want to have a promotion push next year, which is something that we have been able to sell (to the players). The club has been incredibly supportive to me and what I want, and that has given me a solid foundation.

“And I’m really happy to have signed an extension on my own contract.

“We are very happy with getting players over the line. We know what we want going forward, and we know our goal.

“We have about 95% of the squad sorted, and at the moment it’s about giving some players an opportunity, players like Will Kingston and Ross Taylor (currently sidelined with a sore hamstring).

“We are forced into a few changes this weekend, and Tui Uru (specialist No. 8) will be playing in the centre for us. I think he will be a handful there, and will cause problems in the middle,” added Wakley.

The likes of Connor O’Reilly and Jacob Bodkin are unavailable this weekend.

Bury have won just two of their last eight matches, and have five fixtures remaining.

BURY: Robinson, Torpey, Hill, Bixby, Scholes, Grey, Walker, Browne. Harvey, Affleck, Stanway, Uru, Kohler, Sharp, Ritchie. Replacements: Davis, Cooper, Kingston, Wilson, Forrest, Limlei, Wiltshire.