E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bury stage second-half comeback to draw at Hullbridge Sports

PUBLISHED: 21:54 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:58 21 January 2020

Ollie Hughes , pictured against Felixstowe on Saturday, scored for Bury Town in the first half at Hullbridge Sports, although the visitors trailed 3-1 at half-time. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Ollie Hughes , pictured against Felixstowe on Saturday, scored for Bury Town in the first half at Hullbridge Sports, although the visitors trailed 3-1 at half-time. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Archant

Hullbridge Sports 3 Bury Town 3

BURY TOWN stay fourth in the Isthmian North table, after staging a second-half comeback to take a point at Hullbridge Sports tonight.

The Blues were stuck in their blocks at the start as Hullbridge raced into a two-goal lead inside 10 minutes, Joseph Wright netting a quickfire brace in the seventh and ninth minutes.

Ollie Hughes halved the deficit in the 24th minute, but the hosts restored their two-goal advantage on the stroke of half-time through Kieron Bishop.

It was all change in the second half, Bury scoring twice around the hour mark to level at 3-3.

Leading scorer Cemal Ramadan converted a 59th minute penalty - he had also scored from the spot in Saturday's 4-1 win over Felixstowe & Walton United - and Cruise Nyadazyo, enjoying a rare start, equalised in the 61st minute to claim an away draw for Ben Chenery's side.

You may also want to watch:

Also in Isthmian North, Alex Teniola netted an 84th minute winner as promotion-chasing HEYBRDGE SWIFTS won 1-0 away at struggling Brentwood Town to move to the top of the table.

By contrast, WITHAM TOWN were thrashed 7-1 at home to Canvey Island.

Both sides scored just before half-time, Jason Hallett netting for the Gulls on 43 minutes, with Scott Kemp equalising 60 seconds later.

Canvey scored six unanswered goals in the second half. Hallett completed his hat-trick with further goals scored by Ernest Okoh, Joseph Oluwatobilogo, James White and Ryan Melaugh.

Meanwhile, in the Thurlow Nunn Premier, WHITTON UNITED drew 1-1 at home to high-flying NEWMARKET TOWN, who are up to second.

Ben Robinson put the Jockeys in front from Chandler's pass, only for Jacob Lay to equalise on 22 minutes and so extend Whitton's unbeaten run to seven games.

In the quarter-finals of the Essex Senior Cup, MALDON & TIPTREE lost 5-1 at Waltham Forest. Danny Parish was the lone Jammers marksman.

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Train hits deer – blocking London Liverpool Street to Norwich line

The 4.30pm service from London Liverpool Street has hit a deer and is blocking all lines. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ipswich MP hopeful of Orwell Bridge solutions in place ‘by next winter’

Closures of the Orwell Bridge have been much publicised in Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Man who died in A14 lorry crash is named

The victim of the crash has been named as 54-year-old Andrew Gibbins, from Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bury stage second-half comeback to draw at Hullbridge Sports

Ollie Hughes , pictured against Felixstowe on Saturday, scored for Bury Town in the first half at Hullbridge Sports, although the visitors trailed 3-1 at half-time. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists