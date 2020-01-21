Bury stage second-half comeback to draw at Hullbridge Sports

Ollie Hughes scored for Bury Town in the first half at Hullbridge Sports, although the visitors trailed 3-1 at half-time.

Hullbridge Sports 3 Bury Town 3

BURY TOWN stay fourth in the Isthmian North table, after staging a second-half comeback to take a point at Hullbridge Sports tonight.

The Blues were stuck in their blocks at the start as Hullbridge raced into a two-goal lead inside 10 minutes, Joseph Wright netting a quickfire brace in the seventh and ninth minutes.

Ollie Hughes halved the deficit in the 24th minute, but the hosts restored their two-goal advantage on the stroke of half-time through Kieron Bishop.

It was all change in the second half, Bury scoring twice around the hour mark to level at 3-3.

Leading scorer Cemal Ramadan converted a 59th minute penalty - he had also scored from the spot in Saturday's 4-1 win over Felixstowe & Walton United - and Cruise Nyadazyo, enjoying a rare start, equalised in the 61st minute to claim an away draw for Ben Chenery's side.

Also in Isthmian North, Alex Teniola netted an 84th minute winner as promotion-chasing HEYBRDGE SWIFTS won 1-0 away at struggling Brentwood Town to move to the top of the table.

By contrast, WITHAM TOWN were thrashed 7-1 at home to Canvey Island.

Both sides scored just before half-time, Jason Hallett netting for the Gulls on 43 minutes, with Scott Kemp equalising 60 seconds later.

Canvey scored six unanswered goals in the second half. Hallett completed his hat-trick with further goals scored by Ernest Okoh, Joseph Oluwatobilogo, James White and Ryan Melaugh.

Meanwhile, in the Thurlow Nunn Premier, WHITTON UNITED drew 1-1 at home to high-flying NEWMARKET TOWN, who are up to second.

Ben Robinson put the Jockeys in front from Chandler's pass, only for Jacob Lay to equalise on 22 minutes and so extend Whitton's unbeaten run to seven games.

In the quarter-finals of the Essex Senior Cup, MALDON & TIPTREE lost 5-1 at Waltham Forest. Danny Parish was the lone Jammers marksman.