Breaking

Bury Town 5-0 up when match is controversially abandoned because of fog

Bury Town launch another attack from within Witham's penalty area during the Isthmian League North clash at Ram Meadow. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Bury Town 5 Witham Town 0 (match abandoned)

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ollie Hughes slams home Bury Town's third goal, against Witham Town. Picture: NEIL DADY Ollie Hughes slams home Bury Town's third goal, against Witham Town. Picture: NEIL DADY

Bury Town were 5-0 up against Witham Town, with just seven minutes remaining, when referee Murray Grant controversially called off tonight’s Isthmian League North match because of fog.

The Blues were in cruise control after Jake Chambers-Shaw had bagged a hat-trick, in addition to setting up the other two goals for Cemal Ramadan and Ollie Hughes.

Conditions were foggy throughout the second half, but it didn’t seem to get much worse before the referee called off proceedings, much to the frustration and anger of the home club.

Bury were heading for a deserved three points, and will feel very hard by - you could clearly see both goals, from the sidelines, throughout the evening.

Bury Town celebrate Cemal Ramadan's goal, which put Bury 2-0 up on the half-hour mark against Witham Town. Picture: NEIL DADY Bury Town celebrate Cemal Ramadan's goal, which put Bury 2-0 up on the half-hour mark against Witham Town. Picture: NEIL DADY

“It was a crazy and a naive – whatever you’d like to call it – decision by a referee,” blasted Bury Town boss Ben Chenery.

“The referee has to be accountable. We are in the middle of a pandemic, and we’re not replaying this match because we can’t fit another one in!

“The club are working so hard to get these games on, and to get these people in, and we are 5-0 up with just seven minutes remaining!

“We are about to win a league game when the referee decides to call off the match when the fog was no worse than it had been throughout the whole game.

“The referee told me that he had made his decision and that I am not to argue with him, because the linesmen cannot make correct decisions (because of the fog).

“I have never come across anything like this, in my whole career as a player and a manager, and it leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.

“It is a real kick in the teeth!” added Chenery.

It seemed that Bury effectively put this game to bed inside the first 35 minutes as they raced into a 3-0 lead. Only poor finishing prevented them from being five or six ahead at the break.

They deservedly took the lead in the 14th minute when Chambers-Shaw cracked in an angled low drive which was deflected into the far corner of the net, past Witham keeper and skipper Rhys Madden.

The busy Madden did well to tip away a swirling cross-cum shot by Will Gardner, with Hughes waiting to pounce, while at the other end Witham had just one real first-half chance, striker Usman Adeniji blazing over from an excellent position.

Bury’s pressure told with a second goal on the half-hour mark. Chambers-Shaw was the creator with a dazzling run into the box, weaving past several defenders before teeing up Ramadan, who could hardly miss from five feet out and an empty net beckoning.

You may also want to watch:

The Blues were 3-0 up in the 33rd minute. Again Chambers-Shaw was instrumental in the build-up, this time setting up Hughes, who created room for himself before planting a shot from the edge of the box into the roof of the net.

More goals could have followed. Hughes was denied by a fingert-tip save from Madden on 42 minutes, while both Ramadan and Gardner peppered the target in first-half stoppage time.

It didn’t take long for Bury to add to their tally in the second period, Chambers-Shaw stealing in to prod home his second and his side’s fourth in the 54th minute.

And Chambers-Shaw then completed his hat-trick with a terrific long-range shot that flew into the net via the underside of bar, from 25 yards out, on 67 minutes.

It seemed that a home win was inevitable, only for the match to be called off on 83 minutes, much to the frustration of a bumper crowd of 400.

Squads

BURY: Rose, O’Reilly, Gardner, Hood, Altintop, Hastings, Chanbers-Shaw (sub Maugn, 71), Edwards (sub Mills,74), Hughes, Ramadan (sub Nyadzayo, 71), Snaith. Unused subs: Cook, Mayhew.

WITHAM: Madden, Willis (sub Salami, 46), Norton (sub Parson, 46), Nesbitt, Mackenzie, Emsden, Capel, Bell, Adeniji, McCullock (sub Portway, 64), Whipps. Unused subs: Godward, Papple.

Josh Kerridge scored an injury-time winner as FELIXSTOWE & WALTON UNITED beat AFC SUDBURY 3-2 in a thrilling Suffolk derby in the Isthmian League North last tonight.

The Seasiders trailed twice, before taking all three points at the death.

Shane Temple put AFC Sudbury 1-0 up in the sixth minute, and Billy Holland hit the bar shortly afterwards, before Ollie Canfer equalised for the Seasiders on 28 minutes.

Sean Marks headed AFC Sudbury back in front from Tom Maycock’s 34th minute corner, but Leon Ottley-Gooch equalised for the hosts 20 minutes into the second half.

And Kerridge then came up trumps with an injury-time winner for the Seasiders.

Meanwhile, in the Southern League Premier Central, LEISTON crashed to a 7-4 defeat at Biggleswade Town. That match stood at 4-4 going into the last quarter of the game.

NEEDHAM MARKET beat Royston Town 3-1 in the same competition, thanks to a brace from Ben Foakes (8 & 82) and one from Byron Lawrence (23).