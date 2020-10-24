Non-league round-up: Bury Town and Leiston exit the FA Cup after brave displays

Benhind the net: Banbury United were rocked by an opening goal from Ollie Hughes in the first half. Here they are on the defensive again Archant

Both Bury Town and Leiston bowed out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage this afternoon, but only after delivering brave displays and taking the lead in both matches.

Bury Town fans huddle behind the goal that their side were attacking in the first half, and so had a bird's eye view of Ollie Hughes' opening goal. Picture: CARL MARSTON Bury Town fans huddle behind the goal that their side were attacking in the first half, and so had a bird's eye view of Ollie Hughes' opening goal. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Bury Town went down 2-1 at higher-level Banbury United, while fellow Suffolk side lost 3-2 at home to National League outfit Barnet.

BANBURY UNITED 2 BURY TOWN 1

Bury Town led for much of their tie in Oxfordshire, after Ollie Hughes had given them a 23rd minute lead.

Bury Town on the attack during this afternoon's FA Cup tie at Banbury United Bury Town on the attack during this afternoon's FA Cup tie at Banbury United

But Ben Chenery’s men could not hold out as two goals in a four-minute spell from Jack Self (78) and Henry Landers (82) won it for Banbury.

Hughes had been denied by the woodwork just four minutes before he conjured up the opening goal.

The Bury Town skipper latched onto a through ball and scampered clear of Banbury’s static defence before guiding a low shot beyond the advancing Brabdon Hall, in the home goal.

Bury players celebrated in front of their joyous away supporters, who were huddled behind that goal in the first-half drizzle.

Will Davies celebrates his first-half goal for Leiston, at home to Barnet in a pulsating FA Cup tie in Suffolk. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL Will Davies celebrates his first-half goal for Leiston, at home to Barnet in a pulsating FA Cup tie in Suffolk. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

The visitors held out until the 78th minute, when substitute Jack Self bagged a high-class equaliser with a thunderous volley that soared into the roof of the net.

Four minutes later and Bury’s hearts were broken by a quickfire second goal. Landers lashed home a low shot to nudge Banbury 2-1 ahead.

It was a very cagey opening, with neither side threatening inside the first quarter-of-an-hour, but Bury then took temporary charge with a flurry of chances and a precious opening goal.

Jake Chamber-Shaw started a flowing move which ended with Joe Hood delivering a pinpont cross and Cemal Ramadan’s glancing header forcing an acrobatic save from Hall. The Banbury keeper arched back to claw the ball over his bar.

Leiston players celebrate a first-half goal during their FA Cup tie against Barnet. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL Leiston players celebrate a first-half goal during their FA Cup tie against Barnet. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Bury were just a whisker away from breaking the deadlock, from the ensuing corner on 19 minutes.

Ollie Hughes’ rocket header from Carlos Edwards’ delivery rattled off the far post, and the follow-up shot by Taylor Hasting was blocked inside a congested six-yard box.

However, Hughes did put Bury 1-0 up just four minutes later with a deadly finish, bursting clear of the Banbury back-line to steer his low shot beyond the advancing Hall.

Stung into action, Banbury came storming back and rained in shots on the visitors’ goal before half-time, only to be denied by a combination of the woodwork and some solid saves by Joe Rose.

Action from this afternoon's cracking FA Cup tie between Leiston and Barnet at Victory Road. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL Action from this afternoon's cracking FA Cup tie between Leiston and Barnet at Victory Road. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Henry Landers struck the post with a clinical drive on 25 minutes, and just 60 seconds later Rose smothered a long-range shot by Connor Roberts.

Pablo Haysham saw his goalbound shot ricohet off Rose, who knew very little about it, and roll to safety in the 28th minute, while on the stroke of half-time Giorgio Rasulo’s effort thudded back off the post,

Not surprisingly, the Blues were forced to defend in depth during the second half, and Banbury had appeals for a penalty turned down on the hour mark when Haysham took a tumble in the box.

Otherwise, Rose was well protected by his defence as the Blues continued to frustrate their hosts.

Here's what Cemal Ramadan had to say after @BuryTownFC's brave display at @BanburyUnitedFC in the FA Cup, in a 2-1 defeat pic.twitter.com/nXaa4QLWpg — Carl Marston (@Carl_Marston) October 24, 2020

That was up until the 78th minute, when Rose had little chance as substitute Self volleyed superbly into the roof of the net from long-range to make it 1-1.

And Landers fired home what proved to be the winner just four minutes later.

But had strong appeals for a penalty turned down in injury-time when Chambers-Shaw appeared to be fouled by Rasulo inside the box.

After the match, Bury manager Ben Chenery said: “We should have had a definite penalty at the end, but the referee was not strong enough.

Ollie Hughes first Bury Town into a 1-0 lead at Banbury United. Picture: NEIL DADY Ollie Hughes first Bury Town into a 1-0 lead at Banbury United. Picture: NEIL DADY

“However, I thought the boys put up a really good show. They were excellent and I thought we really frustrated the opposition.

“Banbury didn’t really hurt us and were running out of steam. We went ahead with a good goal and hit the post as well.

“But it took a wonder goal to finally break us down,” added Chenery.

Squads

BANBURY UNITED: Hall, Brown, Roberts, Langmead, Westbrook, Landers, Rasulo, Johnson, Morrison (sub Awadh, 46), Haysham (sub Constable, 76), Finch (sub Self, 6). Unused subs: Hawtin, Endall, Heap.

BURY TOWN: Rose, Hood, Gardner, Edwards, Altintop, Hastings (sub Mills, 83), Chambers-Shaw, Snaith, Hughes (sub White, 79), Ramadan, Maughn (sub Nyadzayo, 75). Unused subs: Cook, Foreman, Jolland, Horne.

Referee: Oliver Mackey (Leicester)

Attendance: 600

LEISTON 2 BARNET 3

Meanwhile, Leiston were knocked out 3-2 by Barnet at victory Road, undone by a late goal.

Twice Leiston went ahead in a rollercoaster of a first half which ended all-square at 2-2.

Dylan Switters delivered a fifth minute free kick which was met by Will Davies, his effort sailing straight into the hands of the keeper.

But Davies did put Leiston ahead in the ninth minute, putting the finishing touch to a fine move featuring Finlay Barnes and Wilkinson.

Barnet levelled through Michal Petrasso on 15 minutes, after Sam Donkin had saved the initial shot.

Four minutes later and Leiston regained their lead when Jack Connors headed into his own net from a corner for an own goal.

However, the visitors scored in first-half stoppage time to make it 2-2, JJ Henry equalising from the penalty spot with the last kick of the half, in the sixth minute of added-on time.

On 70 minutes, a great free kick by Barnes saw Davies head narrowly over the bar.

But the Bees clinched victory in the 83rd minute, Petrasso scrambling home from close range for his second goal of the afternoon.

Late on, both Rob Eagle and Davies had chances to poach an equaliser.

Squad

LEISTON: Donkin, Hammond (sub Hitter, 85), Saunders, Keys, M Richardson, Bailey-Dennis, Barnes, Eagle, Davies, Switters, Willkinson (sub Eaton-Collins, 77). Unused subs: Knights, Wearie, K Richardson, Jackson, Potter.

Meanwhile, Needham Market’s fantastic start to the season continued with a 2-1 win away at Alvechurch in the Southern League Premier Central.

The Marketmen were trailing to a fine seventh minute strike by Lloyd, but were level just five minutes later when Adam Mills’ cross-cum-shot deceived the home keeper and ended up in the back of the net.

Needham then took control and duly took all three points via Luke Ingram’s 82nd minute penalty to continue their unbeaten start to the season, with five wins and two defeats.

NEEDHAM (starting XI): Garnham, Dye, Mills, Lawrence, K Morphew, D Morphew, Marsden, Heath, Hunt, Collard, Fowkes.

Felixstowe & Walton United earned a well-deserved three points in the Isthmian League North, beating Hullbridge Sports 2-0.

Late goals from Miles Powell and Ollie Canfer moved the Seasiders up to seventh place in the table.

The visitors struggled to create much in the final third and Felixstowe’s perseverance paid off when Powell coolly slotted home from ten yards on 82 minutes.

Canfer then scored his fifth goal of the season on 90 minutes when he beat the keeper whilst one-on-one..