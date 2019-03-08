Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Bury Town hit by injuries ahead of trip to Barking

PUBLISHED: 18:29 29 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:47 29 March 2019

Bury Town midfielder Ryan Horne, in action during against leaders Bowers & Pitsea, faces a fitness test today. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Bury Town midfielder Ryan Horne, in action during against leaders Bowers & Pitsea, faces a fitness test today. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

The West Suffolk duo of Bury Town and Mildenhall Town, both struggling for form, are both on the road in Bostik North this weekend.

Injury-hit Bury have been in the top half of the table all season, but have been just too far adrift of the play-off race. They are away at Barking tomorrow.

Struggling Mildenhall, meanwhile, who are in serious danger of being relegated, are away at mid-table Brentwood Town. The Hall desperately need a win to give themselves a fighting chance of exiting the bottom two.

Ben Chenery’s Bury side have lost their last three games, and have not won in their last five, although they remain in seventh spot, a position they would at least like to maintain during the remainder of the season.

“We’ve done well to stay where we are, but Barking away will be tough,” explained boss Chenery.

Ollie Hughes, who faces a fitness test ahead of Bury Town's trip to Barking. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOllie Hughes, who faces a fitness test ahead of Bury Town's trip to Barking. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Cemal Ramadan (hernia) is out for the season, while Ryan Jolland is out with a dislocated shoulder. Ryan Horne, who broke down in the warm-up at Dereham, faces a fitness test, as does Kyran Clements and Ollie Hughes.”

The Ram Meadow outfit, following draws at Mildenhall and Aveley, have suffered defeats at Coggeshall and Dereham (3-2 last Friday week), as well as losing 5-1 at home to Bowers & Pitsea.

However, they will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways today, against a Barking side who were thrashed 9-0 by runaway leaders Bowers & Pitsea last Saturday. Barking are actually only three places and two points adrift of Bury, in 10th spot.

Mildenhall Town, meanwhile, are a daunting eight points adrift of safety, going into their last six fixtures of the season.

Tomorrow’s hosts Brentwood have been free-scoring of late, following up a fine 3-2 win at Coggeshall Town last Tuesday week with a 4-4 draw at Aveley on Tuesday night, although they did lose 3-0 at Felixstowe & Walton last weekend.

Ricky Cornish’s Mildenhall team play host to Great Wakering Rovers next weekend, while their last four fixtures see trips to Barking and Felixstowe & Walton, and home matches against Canvey Island and Grays Athletic.

Leading scorer, Evans Kouassi, who joined the club from Heybridge last September, has returned to Scraley Road. Kouassi was sent off at Romford and has since been served a ban.

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Tributes paid to “young and inspirational” science teacher

Daniel Greenwood was a science teacher at Hadleigh High School, who had worked at the school since 2016 Picture: ROBERT EDWARDS

BMW stopped in police chase drama on A12

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary assisted colleagues from Essex Police in stopping the vehicle in Woodbridge. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK'S ROADS & ARMED POLICING TEAM

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Man dies after being found in River Lark in Bury St Edmunds

A man has died after being found in the River Lark near Tesco in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Union’s shot across the bows for lighthouse authority

Trinity house at the Quay in Harwich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bury Town hit by injuries ahead of trip to Barking

Bury Town midfielder Ryan Horne, in action during against leaders Bowers & Pitsea, faces a fitness test today. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Man found collapsed in Clare Country Park died of hypothermia, coroner concludes

John Harding was found collapsed in Clare Country Park on February 27 Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Six vehicle collision closes lane of A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds

A second collision has taken place on the A14 eastbound near Bury St Edmunds Picture: JERRY TURNER

Popular hospital director waves goodbye after 37 years of NHS service

Jan Bloomfield is stepping down from her role as executive director of workforce and communications Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists