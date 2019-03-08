Bury Town hit by injuries ahead of trip to Barking

Bury Town midfielder Ryan Horne, in action during against leaders Bowers & Pitsea, faces a fitness test today. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

The West Suffolk duo of Bury Town and Mildenhall Town, both struggling for form, are both on the road in Bostik North this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Injury-hit Bury have been in the top half of the table all season, but have been just too far adrift of the play-off race. They are away at Barking tomorrow.

Struggling Mildenhall, meanwhile, who are in serious danger of being relegated, are away at mid-table Brentwood Town. The Hall desperately need a win to give themselves a fighting chance of exiting the bottom two.

Ben Chenery’s Bury side have lost their last three games, and have not won in their last five, although they remain in seventh spot, a position they would at least like to maintain during the remainder of the season.

“We’ve done well to stay where we are, but Barking away will be tough,” explained boss Chenery.

Ollie Hughes, who faces a fitness test ahead of Bury Town's trip to Barking. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ollie Hughes, who faces a fitness test ahead of Bury Town's trip to Barking. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“Cemal Ramadan (hernia) is out for the season, while Ryan Jolland is out with a dislocated shoulder. Ryan Horne, who broke down in the warm-up at Dereham, faces a fitness test, as does Kyran Clements and Ollie Hughes.”

The Ram Meadow outfit, following draws at Mildenhall and Aveley, have suffered defeats at Coggeshall and Dereham (3-2 last Friday week), as well as losing 5-1 at home to Bowers & Pitsea.

However, they will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways today, against a Barking side who were thrashed 9-0 by runaway leaders Bowers & Pitsea last Saturday. Barking are actually only three places and two points adrift of Bury, in 10th spot.

Mildenhall Town, meanwhile, are a daunting eight points adrift of safety, going into their last six fixtures of the season.

Tomorrow’s hosts Brentwood have been free-scoring of late, following up a fine 3-2 win at Coggeshall Town last Tuesday week with a 4-4 draw at Aveley on Tuesday night, although they did lose 3-0 at Felixstowe & Walton last weekend.

Ricky Cornish’s Mildenhall team play host to Great Wakering Rovers next weekend, while their last four fixtures see trips to Barking and Felixstowe & Walton, and home matches against Canvey Island and Grays Athletic.

Leading scorer, Evans Kouassi, who joined the club from Heybridge last September, has returned to Scraley Road. Kouassi was sent off at Romford and has since been served a ban.