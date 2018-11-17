‘You can’t concede like we are’ – Bury Town boss Chenery after defeat to Coggeshall

Conner Hubble heads Coggeshall Town into a 2-1 lead as Bury Town again fail to defend a corner. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Bury Town boss, Ben Chenery, was critical of his side’s woeful defending which led to Coggeshall’s three goals during Saturday’s clash at Ram Meadow.

The Blues looked very bright going forward, but were caught out by sucker-punch goals at the other end, not least two close-range headers from corner routines during the first period, in a 3-2 home defeat.

“It must have been an entertaining match to watch – it always seem to be entertaining here, with two teams who wanted to play,” explained Chenery.

“Coggeshall are a good side, but then I think we are a good side. I felt going forward with the ball we looked dangerous, and we moved the ball around well in midfield.

“But we gave away three sloppy goals, and if you are going to do that at this level, then you are going to get punished. If you are going to concede three, then it’s going to be very difficult for you to get anything from the game.

“So I am disappointed with the way we gave away the goals today. It’s really frustrating, especially as I was a centre-half when I played – I took great pride in keeping clean-sheets, and great pride at dealing with corners.

“I enjoyed that challenge, and I want my players to enjoy that challenge. We need to be accountable from free-kicks and corners, when you get time to pick people up. They are individual errors, and it comes down to individual responsibility.

“There’s no point in praising my players for saying how well they did moving the ball forward, because that counts for nothing if you concede three goals, and that’s us at the moment. You can’t concede like we are,” added Chenery.

Defender Ian Miller was stretchered off, during the second half. Chenery said: “Ian is not as bad as we first thought, with his knee. It looked quite bad, but he’s got some movement in it now. We hope it settles down in the next few days. Our injuries building up.”

Coggeshall keeper James Bransgrove said: “I think the game had everything. It had early goals, a bit of carnage. I hold my hands up for the first goal, parrying the ball straight to their forward (Ramadan) and bringing him down. That was a typical Bostik game.”