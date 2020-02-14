E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'We just have to keep pushing' - Bury manager Chenery

PUBLISHED: 12:12 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 14 February 2020

Joe Hood (right) celebrates with his Bury Town team-mates after scoring the equaliser in last weekend's 2-1 win over Histon. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Joe Hood (right) celebrates with his Bury Town team-mates after scoring the equaliser in last weekend's 2-1 win over Histon. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

The competition is fierce, towards the top of the Isthmian League North, but Bury Town remain in the thick of the play-off race going into the final 14 matches of the season.

Cruise Nyadzayo, left, and James Chivers battle for the ball during Bury Town's 2-1 win over Histon last weekend. Picture: PAUL VOLLERCruise Nyadzayo, left, and James Chivers battle for the ball during Bury Town's 2-1 win over Histon last weekend. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Despite a crippling injury list, that has in particular wiped out much of their first-choice midfield, Bury remain in the play-off zone in fifth spot, four points clear of chasing Coggeshall Town.

Tomorrow they face another stern test, on the road away at Grays Athletic, who play on the 4G surface at Aveley's Parkside.

Once again Ben Chenery's men will be stretched to the limit by injuries, most of them long-term.

The likes of midfielders Jake Chambers-Shaw, Ryan Horne and Ryan Jolland, defenders Alex Henderson and Ollie Fenn, plus keepers Daniel Barden and George Bugg, all missed last weekend's last gasp 2-1 home win over Histon.

All will be missing again, at 12th-placed Grays, while right-back Ryan Stafford is also a doubt this weekend.

"We just have to keep pushing, and keep picking up the points," insisted manager Chenery.

"It's a very busy and important time for us, with Maldon & Tiptree to come on Tuesday (at home) and then Great Wakering Rovers (at home) the following weekend. It's a tricky period for us. Grays have a good squad, though results have not happened for them of late.

"Our whole squad is in good spirits, after last weekend's win. We got our reward for pushing and probing. They (Histon) sat back behind the ball after they scored, but we got the equaliser (Joe Hood) and then laid siege to their goal. Once again (Cemal) Ramadan kept his cool to score a late penalty. That was a great moment. The crowd erupted and it was a huge result for the club, a massive three points for us," added Chenery.

In the absence of the injured Barden and Bugg, Bury boss Chenery called upon Ben Mayhew to deputise between the sticks.

"Ben (Mayhew) was with us three years ago, as a No. 2, before going on to play for Scole United in Step Seven (Anglian Combination), " explained Chenery.

"But he came in and did a good job for us last Saturday, and he will play again today. We thank Scole United for allowing him to play."

