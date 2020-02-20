'We're riding the storm quite well' - Bury Town boss Chenery

Bury Town's Joe Hood, right, celebrates his equaliser during the recent 2-1 home win over Histon. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Injury-ravaged Bury Town, who ran league leaders Maldon & Tiptree very close on Tuesday night, have another home match to look forward to against Great Wakering Rovers tomorrow afternoon.

Bury Town's Ollie Fenn celebrates a goal with Ryan Horne and Emmanuel Machaya. Fenn has recovered from a long-term ankle injury and might feature against Great Wakeirng Rovers. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Bury Town's Ollie Fenn celebrates a goal with Ryan Horne and Emmanuel Machaya. Fenn has recovered from a long-term ankle injury and might feature against Great Wakeirng Rovers. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

The Blues have been in the top five for virtually the whole of the season, and they have stayed there despite a terrible run of injuries that has left the likes of Ryan Horne, Jake Chambers-Shaw, Ryan Jolland, Ollie Fenn and Alex Henderson spending long stints on the sidelines.

Ben Chenery's men are currently third in the table, behind the front two of Maldon & Tiptree and Heybridge Swifts, although they have played more games than the three clubs immediately behind them, Aveley, Tilbury and Coggeshall Town.

The Blues can therefore not afford to take their foot off the gas, especially as tomorow's visitors Great Wakering are also in the play-off hunt in seventh spot - Rovers beat AFC Sudbury 2-0 on Tuesday night.

"It's been a sticky period, but we're riding the storm quite well," insisted Chenery.

"But we have to make sure that we are at it this weekend, and that we get on the front foot against difficult opponents.

"Great Wakering have had an indifferent time of late, but they are still pushing for the play-offs. It seems such a long time ago that we beat them away," said Chenery, with reference to the 2-0 win at Burroughs Park on November 2, which featured goals by Cemal Ramadan and Chambers-Shaw.

Bury took the lead against the table-topping Jammers on Tuesday night, via Ramadan's 70th minute penalty after Lance Akins had been sent off for a professional foul. However, two goals in four minutes from Martyn Stokes and Jorome Slew won it for the Essex visitors.

Chenery said: "Maldon are the benchmark in our league. They have strength in depth, and they had the better of the first half.

"However, I thought we were good value in the second half. We scored our goal, only to then go on the back foot. We didn't push on. In the end we looked a little leggy, all over the pitch, after our win at Grays (2-1 last Saturday), where conditions very difficult.

"We had nine players missing on Tuesday, and yet we still ran Maldon very close."

Ollie Fenn could feature tomorrow, after his ankle injury sustained last August, while Norwich City loanee keeper Dan Barden could also return. Ipswich Town loanee Alex Henderson is also training again after his groin problems.