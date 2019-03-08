'I'm proud of what they did today' – Bury Town boss Chenery after 4-3 win at AFC Sudbury

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery watches on, in the sunshine, as his side take the initiative at AFC Sudbury yesterday. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Bury Town manager, Ben Chenery, praised the “character” of his players after their dramatic 4-3 win at West Suffolk rivals AFC Sudbury yesterday.

Ollie Hughes netted an 86th minute equaliser, before Jake Chambers-Shaw squeezed home an injury-time winner to leave Bury nine points clear in sixth spot, with just one round of matches to go.

“We should have been about four goals to the good at half-time,” insisted Chenery, whose Bury side were actually 2-0 up at the break.

“The game should have been dead and buried, we were far superior to Sudbury in that first 45 minutes, and their goalkeeper (Paul Walker) kept them in it.

“He made a great save from Ollie Hughes' header from a corner, but we should have already put the game to bed.

“I warned them at half-time that Sudbury would come out at us in the second half. Their (two) penalties – probably one of them was a little soft maybe – but that's football.

“We then go 3-2 behind but – I tell you what – that's what I have here. I have absolute character, belief, bravery and courage.

“We have shown that many times this year, and even at 85 minutes and 3-2 down, I still fancied my team, because we have that in us.

“We know how to adapt, if we need a goal in the last few minutes. We do that in training, the players know what is needed, and that's what we did today.

“I'm proud of what they did today. It's not a surprise to me, but it is very welcome,” added Chenery.

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury boss Mark Morsley said: “I'm immensely proud of the team for the way they bounced back.

“I think we were a little bit disappointing in the first half, and I thought that Bury were very good in that first half.

“Our keeper (Walker) has pulled off what I have to say is the best save I have seen (from Hughes' first-half header), in non-league football.

“It was just an unbelievable save, I don't know how he managed to keep it out.

“We were lucky to go in at only 2-0 down, but we regrouped. Some harsh words were said at half-time, but the reaction was good and the second-half performance was really, really excellent.”