'I thought we had the beating of them all afternoon' - Bury boss Chenery after win at Felixstowe

Seasiders' keeper, Danny Crump, blocks this effort from Cemal Ramadan, with Jake Chambers-Shaw (No. 7) looking on. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS Archant

Bury Town manager, Ben Chenery, felt his side were "far superior" during Saturday's 2-1 win at Felixstowe & Walton United.

Bury Town keeper Dan Barden, who had a relatively quiet afternoon, puts a stop to this rare Felixstowe & Walton attack. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS Bury Town keeper Dan Barden, who had a relatively quiet afternoon, puts a stop to this rare Felixstowe & Walton attack. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS

Goals in either half from Will Gardner and Ollie Hughes propelled the Blues to the top of the Isthmian League North, despite an injury-time penalty from Armani Schaar.

"The pitch was quite heavy, and it was not easy to pass the ball," explained Chenery.

"So we changed our style a little bit. Colin Oppong was back in the starting line-up and, with Ollie Hughes, we were a big aerial threat. I felt our front three were far superior to their back four.

"I thought we had the beating of them all afternoon, and if I'm going to be more critical, then it is that we should have scored more goals to put the game out of sight,

"But we were very comfortable, and were never really troubled at all until conceding a sloppy late penalty. We were good value.

"Was it the perfect away performance? Well, you can't play free-flowing attractive football every day. We adapted our performance and I thought we were very methodical in what we did," added Chenery.

Felixstowe & Walton United assistant manager, Andy Crump, said: "Today was a good chance to have a little marker of where we are, from where we were two weeks ago when we (him and manager Stuart Boardley) came in.

"We played Bury in the Suffolk Premier Cup (4-1 defeat), when we learnt a lot about the side and the levels we need to be at.

"Today in open play we were much better organised. I think Bury looked much less of a threat, but we made ourselves defend too much, by giving away too many free-kicks in-and-around our box.

"When you have to defend so much against such a good side, you are going to put yourself under unnecessary pressure.

"You can see the benefit of Ben (Chenery) being in his role for as long as he has been, with the side he has been able to put together.

"Our ambition here is to develop the side we have got at Felixstowe, and make sure we are able to make the same types of progress (as Bury), because we want to be competing and challenging these sides, at this level. But that takes time.

"There are still lots of positives to take from this performance, and also a few lessons to learn," added Crump.