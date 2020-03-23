‘Everyone will need to respect the decision of the league’ – Bury Town boss Chenery

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery celebrates with his players at the final whistle after the 2-1 home win over Histon from earlier this season. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Suffolk’s leading non-league clubs should learn more about the fate of this season, in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak, following tonight’s conference call involving the various leagues’ representatives.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bury Town boss Ben Chenery, right,, and Walsham-le-Willows new manager Trevor Collins walk towards their respective dugouts before the recent Suffolk Premier Cup tie. Picture: CARL MARSTON Bury Town boss Ben Chenery, right,, and Walsham-le-Willows new manager Trevor Collins walk towards their respective dugouts before the recent Suffolk Premier Cup tie. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery, whose Blues side have been in the top five of Isthmian League North virtually all season, is one of those wanting clarity on the way forward – and that clarity should come tonorrow.

“We should know more going forward, after this meeting,” explained Chenery tonight.

“All the Government advice seems to be that we will be facing a longer period of self-isolation and social distancing than first thought, so that might put back a time when we can start playing football again, by quite a long way.

“It’s a serious situation, and at the moment it looks hard to get to a point of resuming the season again, because it’s all quite frightening.

“There’s more at stake than just playing football or finishing the league season, and everyone will have to get behind the decision of the leagues.

You may also want to watch:

“Everyone will have their own opinions, but we all need to come together and respect the decision.

“Of course we (at Bury Town) would rather the season went on to be finished because we have worked very hard to get where we are, but it’s very difficult to see when the season can be restarted.

“We really need a decision now, for clubs to know what to do, going forward with planning, because it’s difficult to just go from one week to the next,” added Chenery.

The Board of Directors of the Isthmian League convened a few days ago, by conference call, following the recent announcements by the Prime Minister and the Chancellor, with respect the Coronavirus impact.

A statement was issued at the time, which said: ‘The Directors indicated how they believe the season should be treated and the Chairman will express those views to the other league representatives on the Alliance Committee at a conference call to be held on Monday (tonight).

“At that time, it is hoped that decisions will also be made about the Transfer Deadline and the Ground Grading Deadline.’

The Southern League, which includes the Suffolk trio of Leiston, Lowestoft and Needham Market in their ranks, recently extended the suspension of their season to April 3, although they too will be issuing a further statement tomorrow following tonight’s conference call.