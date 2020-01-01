'At any level that was a great strike' - Chenery on Ramadan's winner

The scene at Bridge Road, Histon, where sections of the muddy pitch were protected with sand as Cambridge City played host to Bury Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Bury Town boss, Ben Chenery, praised his match-winner Cemal Ramadan following today's impressive 2-1 win away at Cambridge City, which completed a first league double of the season for the Ram Meadow club.

Ramadan bounced back from the disappointment of missing a first-half penalty to net the winner with a sensational long-range shot, 15 minutes from time.

"Ramadan does what he does best," enthused Blues manager Chenery.

"It was a phenomenal strike. We have him and maybe Jake (Chambers-Shaw) in our team who are creative and have that little magic ingredient.

"The rest of them, they graft and are methodical.

"Cemal's head didn't go down after the penalty miss. That would have been the case with some players, but he's one of those footballers who will take on responsibility.

"He doesn't mind if he makes mistakes because he will keep pushing and will keep going. I was considering whether to take him off and he said to me - 'I've got a goal in me gaffer' - and that's what he did.

"His head will never drop. He's a special talent, Cemal, which is why he is at the football club, because you need a goalscorer and he is certainly one of those.

"At any level that was a great strike, it was instinct.

"He tries the outrageous things - sometimes it will end up in the car park or hit the advertising boards, but we keep telling him to keep doing it because he has those goals in him.

"It was a fitting way to win what was a really tough game.

"We've been here (Bridge Road) twice now, in the space of about four weeks (3-0 defeat to hosts Histon in early December). The state of the pitch made it very difficult today, but I felt we were good. We passed the ball really well on a difficult pitch.

"We deserved this win. It would have been a travesty if we hadn't won. I thought we were far superior and it was really important to record these three points, to make our intentions clear for the rest of the division.

"We are there to be shot at, we know that. We put our hearts on our sleeves and give everything. I thought we were fantastic in the second half."