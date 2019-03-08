E-edition Read the EADT online edition
In-form Bury gunning for FA Trophy success on the road at Lincoln United

PUBLISHED: 08:00 28 September 2019

Ollie Hughes, celebrating a goal with Bury Town fans, scored the winner at Dereham last weekend and will be hoping for FA Trophy success at Lincoln United. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Paul Voller

Bury Town will be looking to translate their terrific league form into cup success when they travel to Lincoln United for an FA Trophy extra preliminary round tie this afternoon.

Ben Chenery's Bury side are unbeaten in the Isthmian League North, with five wins and two draws to their name to sit in second spot, and they will be hoping to see off hosts Lincoln United at Ashby Avenue to set up a trip to Soham Town Rangers in the next round of the competition.

"We know a little about them," explained Chenery. "We watched them play at Wisbech a few weeks ago, to take a look at them, and they will provide a new set of problems for us.

"They have had an indifferent start to the season, but they got a late winner last Saturday (at Glossop North End), so they will be full of confidence.

"However, we will be going into the game full of confidence as well, following recent results. It's never easy away from home, so to come back from 2-0 down to win at Dereham (3-2) last weekend was a fantastic result.

"We showed great character and self-belief to come back. We actually started brightly for the first 10 minutes at Dereham, before we gave away a poor penalty and they then scored a second goal quickly afterwards.

"But we were lucky to get a goal back before half-time, through Cemal Ramadan, and we then squeezed higher up the pitch in the second half, so all in all it was very pleasing. Even though we were trailing 2-1 at half-time, I felt confident that we would go on to win the match.

"Momentum is huge, and we have got that at the moment - we are managing to overcome every different obstacle, and we are all pulling together," added Chenery.

Bury's squad will be a bit stretched this afternoon, because of injuries and suspension.

Centre-halves Ollie Fenn and Taylor Hastings will again miss out, due to injury, while fellow defender Joe Hood serves a one-match suspension for being sent off at Dereham last weekend.

Recent signing Sam Nunn, on loan from Stowmarket, played for the under-23s in midweek, but he picked up a slight calf injury in that game and so is a doubt.

Lincoln United have won four and lost six of their first 10 games in Northern Premier League Division One South.

