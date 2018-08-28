Bury still ‘in with a shout’ as they entertain Basildon United

Bury Town centre-half Kyran Clements (No. 6) and striker Cemal Ramadan prepare to threaten from another corner, during Tuesday night's 5-2 win over Witham Town. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Bury Town will look to secure quickfire back-to-back home victories, when Basildon United visit Ram Meadow tomorrow afternoon, to keep “knocking on the door” of the Bostik North play-offs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bury Town centre-half, Kyran Celemts, who netted twice with headers from corners against Witham on Tuesday evening. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Bury Town centre-half, Kyran Celemts, who netted twice with headers from corners against Witham on Tuesday evening. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

The Blues were good value for their entertaining 5-2 home win over Witham Town on Tuesday night, a result which lifted them to within four points of the top five, and fifth-placed Coggeshall.

Manager Ben Chenery wants a similar attack-minded display from his side tomorrow, against a Basildon United side who were the runaway leaders of the division at the end of September, until budget cuts saw them slide dramatically down the table.

“It was good to bounce back so well from last weekend’s (3-0) defeat at Maldon & Tiptree,” explained Chenery.

“It was very close in the first half, and we then felt hard-done by with a decision that led to their first goal, although overall we can have no complaints. Maldon are a very good team.

“But I thought we were fantastic against Witham. We were mentally very sound. We attacked from the very first minute and got the boost of the early goal (Cemal Ramadan on two minutes).

“I thought we were always in control. We left ourselves a little bit too open at times, but it was a comprehensive win.

“I was happy to get a couple of goals from set pieces (Kyran Clements headers from corners). Earlier in the season, we had identified not being effective enough from corners, but we have shown more responsibility with our deliveries and our headers.

“Witham had three big centre-halves, but I thought we dominated them.

“We are knocking on the door of the play-offs, we are in good form, and there are still plenty of points to play for. We are in with a shout, and we need to be ready if any of the teams above us slip up,” added Chenery.

The Blues boss could name an unchanged side, although a couple of players need fitness tests, including front-runner Ramadan, who went off at half-time as a precaution due to a leg injury.

Basildon United won their first seven league games of the season, but since then they have won just two of their last 18. In fact, a poor run was only halted recently by back-to-back wins over Brentwood (2-1) and at Mildenhall (1-0).