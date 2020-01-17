E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bury look to stop the rot at home to the Seasiders

PUBLISHED: 13:34 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 17 January 2020

Bury Town captain Ollie Hughes, getting a faceful of Darren Phillips' arm against Canvey Island, is hoping to return after illness against Felixstowe & Walton. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Bury Town captain Ollie Hughes, getting a faceful of Darren Phillips' arm against Canvey Island, is hoping to return after illness against Felixstowe & Walton. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Paul Voller

There is no cause for panic at Ram Meadow, despite a hat-trick of defeats for high-flying Bury Town in Isthmian League North since the turn of the year.

Manager Ben Chenery believes that his side are still "exceeding expectations," ahead of tomorrow's Suffolk derby at home to second-from-bottom Felixstowe & Walton United.

Since winning 2-1 away at Cambridge City on New Year's Day, Bury have suffered three defeats on the bounce at the hands of Canvey Island (1-0 at home), Heybridge Swifts (1-0 away) and Aveley (3-1 away).

That has seen them drop to fourth in the table - they only lost two of their first 15 league games - although they are still very much in the play-off shake-up.

"We are still in the top five, and still exceeding expectations," insisted Chenery.

"There are a few things to consider from our defeats at Heybridge Swifts and Aveley. Last Saturday we had six players out, while at Aveley on Monday we had eight out, with just two outfield substitutes and six players aged 18 or under in the starting line-up.

"That's a big plus, although the physicality of Aveley probably caught out our young team during the later stages.

"One bit of quality won it on Saturday, in a match that we didn't deserve to lose, but didn't deserve to win. They were two well-matches teams, and the same was the case on Monday.

"Missing Ollie Hughes and Ryan Jolland for both matches, due to illness, was a big blow, but hopefully both will be back this weekend.

"Felixstowe are fighting for their lives, and they will come to us with no fear.

"We have had the upper hand in recent encounters, but form always goes out of the window in low derbies," added Chenery.

Over the next three weeks, the Blues have a sequence of Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday games, with seven fixtures squeezed into just 22 days.

Following tomorrow's home encounter against the Seasiders, Bury face back-to-back away trips to Hullbridge Sports (on Tuesday) and Tilbury (next Saturday), followed by back-to-back home matches against Grays Athletic and Dereham, a midweek local derby at AFC Sudbury (Tuesday, February 4) and a home fixture against Histon (Saturday, Feb 8).

White House Farm murders: What are the key issues?

A photograph of Jeremy Bamber in 2002 Picture: Michael Stephens/PA

Sunderland bring in a big name as Oxford and Lincoln get busy - every League One deal completed in the January window

Kyle Lafferty has joined Sunderland during the January transfer window. Picture: SUNDERLANDAFC/TWITTER

Historic pub on the edge of Ipswich closes suddenly

The Wild Man at Sproughton has announced it has closed its doors. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Road reopens after emergency services respond to building fire

All emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Matchday Live: No goals on an eventful night at a rain-hit Oxford

Emyr Huws fouls during heavy rain at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

A12 CLOSED after Asda lorry comes off road

A large van has come off the A12 north of Darsham and police are readying to fully close the road for it to be recovered. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Woman dies after stabbing in Newmarket

Forensic Services vans arriving at the scene in Brickfields Avenue Newmarket this morning Picture: ARCHANT

What's putting our youngsters off the full English breakfast?

Why do young people turn their noses up at a full English breakfast? Not the black pudding, surely?

Youth remanded over stabbing of woman

The scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, where Siobhan Phillips was stabbed Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Husband of woman who died weeks after bowel operation was 'knocked sideways' by anonymous letter warning of medical blunders

Susan Warby's husband Jon Warby outside Suffolk Coroners' Court in Ipswich Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA Wire
