Bury Town look for a hat-trick of wins, away at Maldon & Tiptree

Cemal Ramadan, celebrating after converting a third minute penalty during Bury Town's 3-2 home defeat to Coggeshall. Ramadan scored a brace at Romford last weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Bury Town boss, Ben Chenery, insists that his side are “within striking distance” of the Bostik North play-offs, in the build-up to tomorrow’s top-six clash at Maldon & Tiptree.

While the Jammers are riding high in second spot, six points behind league leaders Bowers & Pitsea, Bury are sitting in a good position in sixth, four points adrift of the play-offs.

The Blues comes into tomorrow’s game, at Park Drive, on the back of an impressive 4-0 win away at struggling Romford last weekend, and a fine 2-0 home win over Felixstowe & Walton the previous Saturday.

“It was an excellent win last weekend, against a side fighting for the their lives near the bottom of the table,” said Chenery, with reference to the victory at Romford.

“There was method, organisation and structure to our performance. I thought we were exceptional, and we could have scored even more goals. It was nice to get back-to-back wins, and so we are not far off it (the play-offs). We are four points behind, so we are within striking distance.

“Maldon are a good team. We managed to beat them last season, but they have got better and better this year, as a squad, so this will be a very difficult game for us.

“But if we have serious aspirations to get into the play-offs, then these are the sort of games, away at Maldon, where we have to go and get a positive result.

“We are in good form, and we will go there with no fear,” added Chenery.

The Bury boss has a full-strength squad at his disposal, following on from the win at Romford, where striker Cemal Ramadan bagged a brace and midfielders Ryan Jolland and Ryan Horne both scored.

“We are all good, there’s just one or two facing fitness tests,” added Chenery.

Hosts Maldon & Tiptree have increased their attacking options this week, with the addition of two new players.

Manager Wayne Brown has brought in front-man Jerome Slew, who has experience at National League North level with the likes of North Ferriby United and Chester.

Liam Hope, an experienced striker from Enfield – he is their record goalscorer – has also signed for the Jammers.

Meanwhile, Michael Brothers has signed for Brightlingsea Regent,