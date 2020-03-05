'We are third in the table for a reason' - Bury Town boss Chenery

Bury Town keeper Dan Barden, at full stretch to try and keep out an effort by Romford's Inesh Sumithran (on ground far left), is set to return to the side after injury this weekend. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Bury Town, buoyed by returning to winning ways at the expense of Grays Athletic in midweek, are looking to cement their top-five berth with another home success of Hullbridge Sports tomorrow afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bury Town keeper, Dan Barden, in action on his debut against Basildon at the start of the season. Barden should return after injury against Hullbridge Sports. Picture: CARL MARSTON Bury Town keeper, Dan Barden, in action on his debut against Basildon at the start of the season. Barden should return after injury against Hullbridge Sports. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Ben Chenery's men moved up to third in the Isthmian League North table, thanks to goals from Ollie Fenn and Cemal Ramadan in a 2-1 success over Grays on Tuesday night.

However, the Blues cannot afford any let-ups, with the likes of Aveley, Tilbury and Coggeshall Town breathing down their necks.

"Tuesday night was a great result, and something we really needed after two defeats," explained Chenery, with reference to the recent home losses to Maldon & Tiptree (2-1) and Great Wakering Rovers (3-0).

"Our application throughout the whole game was top-class, and my only criticism is that we should have been four or five up, before Grays scored their late goal. That made the scoreline look closer than it should have been.

"We needed to be a bit calmer in the final third, but I thought the lads were terrific and we were also fortunate that a few other results went for us during the week, with some of our rivals drawing or losing.

"Now we are approaching the business end of the season.

You may also want to watch:

"We are third in the table for a reason, and we want to stay up there now.

"We targeted six points out of six from the two home matches this week (against Grays and Hullbridge), and it's important that we do just that.

"We've had a lot of rain, so the pitch is likely to be heavy, but we like playing at home and we must apply ourselves properly to make sure we get a result.

"Hullbridge have done well since being promoted last season, and they have two dangerous front men, so we will have to be on our guard as well," added Chenery.

Bury have been plagued by long-term injuries this season, but the return of skipper Fenn for the last couple of games has been a big plus - he had been sidelined since August.

The Blues are also set to welcome back first-choice keeper Dan Barden after injury tomorrow afternoon. The Norwich City loanee is fit again, and raring to go.

Likewise Joe White, who missed the midweek win over Grays due to illness, is set to return to the squad against Hulbridge.

Tomorrow is the start of a busy period which sees Bury travel to local rivals Walsham-le-Willows for a Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-final tie on Tuesday night, followed by a trip to league leaders and title favourites Maldon & Tiptree for a league match next Saturday.

The month closes with a trip to lowly Brentwood Town, and a home match against second-placed Heybridge Swifts.