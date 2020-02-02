E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

'He looked like a keeper' - Bury Town boss Chenery on role of stand-in Gardner

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 February 2020

Bury Town's stand-in subsitute goalkeeper, Will Gardner, makes an important save during the Blues' 2-1 win over Dereham. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Bury Town's stand-in subsitute goalkeeper, Will Gardner, makes an important save during the Blues' 2-1 win over Dereham. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Archant

Bury Town boss Ben Chenery praised his side for the way they "kept probing," and also the role of stand-in keeper Will Gardner, following Saturday's last gasp 2-1 home win over Dereham Town.

Goalscorer Cemal Ramadan and his Bury Town team-mates celebrate with home fans. Picture: HANNAH PARNELLGoalscorer Cemal Ramadan and his Bury Town team-mates celebrate with home fans. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

An injury to keeper Daniel Barden, on the half-hour mark, necessitated the use of an outfield player in goal - the Blues had no reserve keeper on the bench - and defender Gardner stepped up to don the gloves and play his part in a vital three-point haul.

In the end, late goals from Ryan Stafford and Cemal Ramadan (penalty) turned it around for Bury, who gave a debut to former Ipswich Town star Carlos Edwards.

"I thought we started really well, and had two or three good chances to score. That's been our Achilles heel of late, not being able to score from these sort of opportunities," explained Chenery.

"That put a bit of pressure on us, being the home team and not scoring.

"Then it wan unfortunate to lose Daniel Barden. We didn't have George Bugg (young keeper) on the bench - we haven't done before.

You may also want to watch:

"That meant an outfield player going in goal, and we lost our way for 10 minutes or so, because that rocked us a bit before half-time.

"It wasn't definite that Will (Gardner) would be the one to go on in goal. We had a long discussion, because we had to ask everyone who was confident to play in goal.

"Everyone said that Will should go in goal. He hadn't even played in goal during training, but he looked like a keeper, that's what I felt. He has a big stature, and he came for one or two things and did really well.

"I thought we were excellent in the second half. We kept probing, even though it was a stuttering performance. It wasn't the usual fluid way we play at home. I felt that Dereham had come for a point, and Cruise (Nyadazyo) came on and gave us a spark.

"It was a great ball in by Carlos Edwards for the equaliser, and then we get the penalty. Cemal (Ramadan) had been ineffective all day, but then scores under pressure! That's the sign of a good team, to be average and still win.

"It's a great feeling to win like that, with two late goals."

Debutant Edwards said: "The keeper situation didn't really unsettle us, because the boy (Gardner) who went in goal did really well. He looked the part.

"Sometimes things like that happen. Full credit to him for taking control of it."

Most Read

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

North Stander: We’re becoming ‘flat track bullies’ – and the boos tell you it isn’t good enough

Flynn Downes with his head in his hands after Town had gone two goals behind. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Meet the Suffolk scaffolder heading into Love Island

Ched Uzor, from Bury St Edmunds, is going into Love Island Picture: ITV/Anika Molnar

Drama as car crashes into house

The junctionm of Cross Street and Church Street in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Campaigners urge council after hotel plans unveiled: ‘Think again’

Artist's impression of the front view of the proposed hotel and restaurant in Sudbury. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Most Read

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

North Stander: We’re becoming ‘flat track bullies’ – and the boos tell you it isn’t good enough

Flynn Downes with his head in his hands after Town had gone two goals behind. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Meet the Suffolk scaffolder heading into Love Island

Ched Uzor, from Bury St Edmunds, is going into Love Island Picture: ITV/Anika Molnar

Drama as car crashes into house

The junctionm of Cross Street and Church Street in Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Campaigners urge council after hotel plans unveiled: ‘Think again’

Artist's impression of the front view of the proposed hotel and restaurant in Sudbury. Picture: BABERGH DISTRICT COUNCIL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Partner pays emotional tribute to ‘soul mate’ Danny Ayres

Danny Ayres, who has died, aged 33. Photo: STEVE WALLER

Person taken to hospital after A14 car crash

A person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A14 Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Witches owner Chris Louis pays tribute to Danny Ayres after sudden death

Danny Ayres in Mildenhall colours Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Road closed and traffic diverted for gas works

Cadent is carying out work until Friday, February 7 on Gilpin Road in Lowestoft, with a road closure in place. Picture: Google Images

‘He looked like a keeper’ – Bury Town boss Chenery on role of stand-in Gardner

Bury Town's stand-in subsitute goalkeeper, Will Gardner, makes an important save during the Blues' 2-1 win over Dereham. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL
Drive 24