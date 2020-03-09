'If we defend like that, it's going to get us nowhere' - Bury Town skipper Fenn

Ollie Fenn, on the ball during Saturday's 2-2 home draw against Hullbridge Sports. Picture: NEIL DADY Archant

Bury Town skipper, Ollie Fenn, does not want 'the hard work to go to waste' as his side continue to contest a play-off berth during the last couple of months of this campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ollie Fenn runs at the Hullbridge Sports defence during last Saturday's frustrating 2-2 draw at Ram Meadow. Picture: NEIL DADY Ollie Fenn runs at the Hullbridge Sports defence during last Saturday's frustrating 2-2 draw at Ram Meadow. Picture: NEIL DADY

Fenn, back in the swing of things after six months on the sidelines with an ankle injury, has looked on as Bury have been a mainstay of the top five in Isthmian League North all season.

Now, with nine fixtures left, Ben Chenery's men sit in fourth slot, seven points clear of chasing Coggeshall Town (in sixth), although the Seed Growers do have four games in hand, starting with tonight's home fixture against Witham Town.

"The top five has to be our aim," insisted Fenn. "I've been watching on for most of this season, and we now have to get ourselves over the line during these last nine games. We need to hold on in there, because we have always been in-and-around the whole season.

"We can't get to this point and then let all our hard work go to waste. There's all to play for, and many big games to come, including (rivals) Coggeshall and Aveley towards the end."

With regards his recent return from injury, Fenn said: "I was out for about six months.

You may also want to watch:

"I had a scan on the left ankle, and after that I just worked on a long rehab. I was originally trying to get back for Christmas, but that came and went.

"I'm glad to be back, because it looked as though the season was petering out for me, and if need be I was going to have an operation, which still might be the case.

"At the minute the ankle feels OK. That's three games back now, an 83 minutes and then two 90 minutes, and it has held up OK."

Referring to Saturday's 2-2 home draw with Hullbridge Sports, when Bury conceded an injury-time equaliser, Fenn said: "It was frustrating for us - we need to be more ruthless.

"The manager is right. If we defend like that in our own box, then it's going to get us nowhere really. We need to be more clinical defensively, definitely, and also more clinical attacking-wise.

"The boys are a bit disheartened, but it could end up being an important point for us.

"It was always going to be hard trying to win every game until the end of the season. That was never going to happen, but we should be winning these sort of games.

"We are still up there, other teams are going to drop points and I would rather be in our position with the results on board, rather than chasing. It's extra pressure on those behind us," added Fenn.