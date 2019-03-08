Bury stay top with workmanlike win over Romford

Joe White is congratulated by Ryan Jolland after opening the scoring in Bury Town's 3-1 win over Romford. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Isthmian North Bury Town 3 Romford 1 On a wet afternoon at the Denny Bros Stadium, top-of-the-table Bury Town entertained the bottom side Romford, and the thought of a potential banana skin scenario was eventually avoided with a thoroughly workmanlike performance that extended their lead at the summit by five points, writes John Campany.

Bury Town celebrate going 2-0 up against Romford. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Bury Town celebrate going 2-0 up against Romford. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Second place Maldon & Tiptree have four games in hand due to their cup exploits, but for Bury manager Ben Chenery it's points in the bank that count at this stage of the season, and at least displaying strong play-off credentials.

Indeed the manager had anticipated a difficult match following Romford's first league win last week, a 5-1 success over Histon.

However, two goals in the first 23 minutes set Bury on their way, but there were some anxious moments in the second half when the visitors pulled a goal back, but a third in the closing minutes ensured another vital victory.

The home side dictated the early play in front of 354 spectators and went ahead in the 18th minute when, following a corner, Joe White struck home at the near post.

Romford's Inesh Sumithran (on ground far left) watches his header beat Daniel Barden to make it 2-1. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Romford's Inesh Sumithran (on ground far left) watches his header beat Daniel Barden to make it 2-1. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Ryan Horne then had an effort well saved by Jack Riddell as they played some intricate football and by using the width of the pitch were stretching their opponents.

Some neat passing that brought about the second goal five minutes later when Jake Chambers-Shaw beat a couple of defenders inside the box before sending a rasping shot across Riddell.

The lead could so easily have been extended when Will Gardner's header was cleared off the line.

Romford captain Danny Cossington is surrounded by Bury Town players. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Romford captain Danny Cossington is surrounded by Bury Town players. Picture: PAUL VOLLER

Romford went close when skipper Danny Cossington, diving into the box, headed just over, but at the other end Bury twice struck the woodwork and then White headed just beyond the post.

After the break a hesitant home defence were nearly punished allowing Inesh Sumithran to get beyond last defender, but keeper Daniel Barden made a timely interception.

Romford continued to show spirit and in the 57 minutes their substitute George Woodward dispatched a 40 yard ball into the box whereupon Sumitran stole in to superbly head pass Barden.

However, Bury restored their control and crafted a superb third in the 79th minute following decisive attacking play by Ryan Jolland before he pulled the ball back into the path of substitute Max Maughn, who rifled home from 12 yards.