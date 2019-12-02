'We've got one hell of a chance' - Bury Town goal poacher Ramdan

Cemal Ramadan celebrates with Bury Town fans after putting the Blues 1-0 up, against Coggeshall Town, with his 14th goal of the season. Picture: PAUL VOLLER Archant

Cemal Ramadan, who swept home his 14th goal of the season in Saturday's 1-1 home draw against Coggeshall Town, has a double target this season.

A bubbly Ramadan wants to help Bury Town to promotion, into Step Three, while also scooping the Golden Boot for the most goals scored in Isthmian League North.

Ben Chenery's men sit proudly on top of the table, having only lost one of their first 12 league matches. Maldon & Tiptree have three games in hand, and are only two points adrift, but Ramadan believes that Bury have a great chance of winning promotion.

"In the circumstances, when you are 1-0 up you probably want all three points, but it's been a tough couple of weeks at the club with all the injuries, so I think this was a good point," insisted Ramadan after the 1-1 draw.

"We are still top, so it's good, especially going into December. We have only lost one game, so it's a good positive start and I'm sure we can build on that.

"We had a couple of new lads come in (Alex Henderson and Tommy Smith, both on loan from Ipswich Town). I said to them before the game - 'expect the unexpected, because it's nothing like what you play at under-18 level.'

You may also want to watch:

"I thought they were both brilliant, especially Alex, who headed everything and adapted really well. Hoody (Joe Hood) and (Ryan) Stafford talked them through the game as well, which is what we are all about."

Ramadan has bagged 14 goals in all competitions, and is currently joint third with eight league goals, behind Heybridge Swifts' Alex Teniola (12) and Grays Athletic's Joao Carlos (11). Dereham's Adam Hipperson and Soham's Sam Mulready are also on eight goals.

Ramadan continued: "My goal on Saturday, that's my area - I get 10 goals a year in that area (in and around the six-yard box). It comes down to instinct, it's habit.

"Once you get in that area and you get that bit of success, you start to believe.

"I always want to score around 30 goals, each season, and I've already got 14. I had a good chat with the gaffer last summer - he said that if I try and win the Golden Boot, then we will be up there. So that's what I have got to try and do - win the Golden Boot.

"We are confident we can stay up there. We've got to believe; we are up there for a reason, Maldon have games in hand, but their games are going to be packed.

"We've got one hell of a chance," added Ramadan.