Ramadan admits Bury Town need to go on a long winning run, starting at Coggeshall

Cemal Ramadan celebrates after converting a third minute penalty during Bury Town's 3-2 home defeat to Coggeshall in November. The Blues are at Coggeshall this weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Bury Town marksman, Cemal Ramadan, believes that the Blues must win their next two matches, against high-flyers Coggeshall Town and Bowers & Pitsea, to be in with a shout of gate crashing the Bostik North play-offs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ben Chenery’s men are only one place outside the play-off zone, but they are a distant 11 points behind fifth-placed Coggeshall, going into their last nine games of the season.

The odds are therefore stacked against the Ram Meadow club, although a win at nearest rivals Coggeshall today, and a confidence-boosting home victory over leaders Bowers & Pitsea the following weekend, would breathe new hope into their campaign.

Of course that’s a very tall order, but Ramadan will be looking to lead from the front, starting at in-form Coggeshall tomorrow afternoon.

“We’ve had too many draws lately,” explained Ramadan, with reference to the recent back-to-back draws at Mildenhall Town (0-0) and Aveley (2-2).

“So now we’ve got to win on Saturday, and then go on a great run.

“It’s looking very hard, so I think we need to go on a run of winning five matches in a row, to stand a chance. But these next two matches are massive for us.

“If we don’t go on a winning run, then we’ve got no chance, but you have to aim high,” added Ramadan.

Bury’s recent run has actually been very good. In addition to being unbeaten in their last four, with good home wins over Witham (5-2) and Basildon United (4-2), they have lost just once since early January, spanning eight games.

Unfortunately, though, all the sides in the top five have shown no signs of slipping up, hence the big gap that remains between Bury and those above them.

Tomorrow’s hosts Coggeshall, who added player Danny Cunningham to their coaching staff this week, have won their last five games.

Away victories at Barking, Canvey Island and Grays, and home wins over Mildenhall and Romford, have kept Graeme Smith’s men in the all-important fourth and final play-off berth.

Tevan Allen, the prolific Nnamdi Nwachuku and Conor Hubble (terrific free-kick) were all on target during last weekend’s 3-0 win over Barking.

Coggeshall won 3-2 at Ram Meadow last November.