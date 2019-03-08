Bury take on the Swifts looking for sixth win on the spin

Bury Town left-back Ryan Jolland prepares to cross the ball during the 4-3 win at AFC Sudbury on Easter Monday. Bury entertain Heybridge Swifts today. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

BURY TOWN end their campaign with a home fixture against play-off bound HEYBRIDGE SWIFTS in an attractive Bostik North clash at Ram Meadow tomorrow afternoon.

Bury are actually only one place below the Swifts in the table, and so just one spot adrift of the play-offs – but that hides the fact that 12 points separate the two clubs.

The Blues are certain to finish in sixth – they are nine points ahead of seventh-placed Tilbury – and that means another season of progression at the West Suffolk club. They finished 13th in 2015-16, 11th in 2016-17 and ninth last year.

Ben Chenery's men will come into the game fresh from an exhilarating 4-3 win at local rivals AFC Sudbury on Easter Monday.

The Swifts, with former West Ham defender Julian Dicks at the helm, cannot improve on their fifth place (unless there is an extreme change in goal difference), so they will be away from home in the play-off semi-finals on Wednesday evening.

“I have absolute character, belief, bravery and courage in my team here, as shown at Sudbury. Even when we were 3-2 down with five minutes to go, I still fancied us,” explained Chenery.

“That's five wins on the bounce for us. When the play-offs became out of reach, I felt it was really important that we finished in sixth spot, because I would rather be the best of the rest.

“The top five have great resources, but we have cemented sixth despite there being a lot of good teams below us.”

Elsewhere, MALDON & TIPTREE will finish in second or third if they can beat Barking at Park Drive this afternoon, which would ensure home advantage in the play-off semi-finals.

Aveley leapfrogged the Jammers into second spot with a 2-0 win at Barking in midweek. James Webster's Aveley side are at home to Soham Town Rangers.

Basement side MILDENHALL TOWN, whose relegation was confirmed on Easter Monday despite their 3-0 win at Felixstowe & Walton United, are at home to Grays Athletic.

Either Romford or WITHAM TOWN will join them in being relegated tomorrow.

If Witham win away at Basildon United, then they should be safe from relegation, because they are level on points with Romford and with a better goal difference (by four goals). Romford are at home to Felixstowe.