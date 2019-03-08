E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Bury Town will go top if they can beat Tilbury

PUBLISHED: 14:27 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 04 October 2019

Bury Town manager, Ben Chenery, urges on his side during their 1-0 win at Canvey Island. Bury will go top if they can beat Tilbury this weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Bury Town manager, Ben Chenery, urges on his side during their 1-0 win at Canvey Island. Bury will go top if they can beat Tilbury this weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Archant

Bury Town have a big incentive to win tomorrow's home match against Tilbury - bag another three points and they will go to the top of Isthmian League North.

Ben Chenery's men are currently second in the table, unbeaten with five wins and two draws from their first seven league fixtures.

Only Maldon & Tiptree are ahead of them, following six wins from six matches, but Wayne Brown's men are not in league action this weekend. Instead, the Jammers are in FA Cup action at home to Chertsey Town in the third qualifying round.

That opens the way for Bury to go top, if they can beat mid-table Tilbury at Ram Meadow.

"We have started well, and we have momentum," enthused Chenery.

"A lot of building blocks have been put in place, but the season is still settling a little bit with clubs switching from league to the FA Cup, from the league to the Velocity Trophy, and also the Suffolk Premier Cup. There's so much going on.

You may also want to watch:

"We are proud with where we are placed in the league. There's a good vibe in the camp, and a good vibe in the dressing room.

"We are at home this weekend, which we are happy with after some recent games on the road, but they are all tough fixtures. It's relentless, but I think we are really building something here," said Chenery.

Bury have won their last three matches, beating AFC Sudbury (3-0 at home) and Dereham Town (3-2 away), before impressing with a 3-1 win at Lincoln United in the FA Trophy last weekend.

"We will be looking to get on the front foot, as we always do, especially when we are at home," continued Chenery.

"We make a conscious effort to try and get at teams early on. It's what we do, to set the tone early on during the first 25 minutes - we have beaten several teams early on at Ram Meadow with those tactics.

"So we will be looking to get out of the blocks quickly again, against Tilbury, to put the pressure on them."

The Blues will be again missing the defensive duo of Ollie Fenn and Taylor Hastings, while loanee Sam Nunn faces a late fitness test, but Joe Hood will return after suspension.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man murdered in Thetford - four men arrested

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

It is going to be a wet one - Met Office issue severe weather warning for this weekend

Suffolk and Essex could see flooding this weekend as the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning for rain Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Man pronounced dead at roadside

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Bungalow fire which tore through at least two homes thought to be suspicious

The blaze is understood to have started in the roof of a property in Grange Road Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Apprentice told he couldn’t have sex for five years - historic documents reveal

An image from about 1875, looking towards St Mary’s Church, Hadleigh, with the ironmongery on the right. It’s the earliest picture of the business that the town’s archive knows of Picture: Ref CB348, Hadleigh Archive
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists