Bury Town will go top if they can beat Tilbury

Bury Town manager, Ben Chenery, urges on his side during their 1-0 win at Canvey Island. Bury will go top if they can beat Tilbury this weekend. Picture: CARL MARSTON Archant

Bury Town have a big incentive to win tomorrow's home match against Tilbury - bag another three points and they will go to the top of Isthmian League North.

Ben Chenery's men are currently second in the table, unbeaten with five wins and two draws from their first seven league fixtures.

Only Maldon & Tiptree are ahead of them, following six wins from six matches, but Wayne Brown's men are not in league action this weekend. Instead, the Jammers are in FA Cup action at home to Chertsey Town in the third qualifying round.

That opens the way for Bury to go top, if they can beat mid-table Tilbury at Ram Meadow.

"We have started well, and we have momentum," enthused Chenery.

"A lot of building blocks have been put in place, but the season is still settling a little bit with clubs switching from league to the FA Cup, from the league to the Velocity Trophy, and also the Suffolk Premier Cup. There's so much going on.

"We are proud with where we are placed in the league. There's a good vibe in the camp, and a good vibe in the dressing room.

"We are at home this weekend, which we are happy with after some recent games on the road, but they are all tough fixtures. It's relentless, but I think we are really building something here," said Chenery.

Bury have won their last three matches, beating AFC Sudbury (3-0 at home) and Dereham Town (3-2 away), before impressing with a 3-1 win at Lincoln United in the FA Trophy last weekend.

"We will be looking to get on the front foot, as we always do, especially when we are at home," continued Chenery.

"We make a conscious effort to try and get at teams early on. It's what we do, to set the tone early on during the first 25 minutes - we have beaten several teams early on at Ram Meadow with those tactics.

"So we will be looking to get out of the blocks quickly again, against Tilbury, to put the pressure on them."

The Blues will be again missing the defensive duo of Ollie Fenn and Taylor Hastings, while loanee Sam Nunn faces a late fitness test, but Joe Hood will return after suspension.