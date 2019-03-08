Ipswich Town legends will open Needham Market Football Club's new 3G pitch this weekend
PUBLISHED: 16:45 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 24 July 2019
Ipswich Town legends George Burley and Terry Butcher will open Needham Market FC's new third generation (3G) artificial grass pitch (AGP) this Saturday, at 1.30pm.
This project has been made possible by a £472,792 grant from the Football Foundation, which is funded by the Premier League, The FA and Government via Sport England.
You may also want to watch:
The club also received a £20,000 grant towards the facility from the Premier League, through the FSIF - the sister organisation of the Football Foundation.
The funding has enabled Needham Market Football Club, who play in Betvictor Southern Premier South League at Step 3, to provide a facility which will enhance and develop football provision for over 1,000 people in the local community.
The 3G pitch sits alongside a new community facility with changing rooms on the ground floor and a café and multi-function room on the first floor.